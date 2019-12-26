Pet of the Week is Cadence

My name’s Cadence, and I’m a 3-year-old spayed female Doberman-Hound mix. By any chance, do you enjoy hiking and exploring? If so, I may just be the girl for you! I’m looking for an active family that would love to take me on adventurous hikes. I love being outdoors, moving around – I’m a busy bee with a ton of positive energy. I’d really benefit from someone who can help me focus while I continue to work on basic skills.

As a matter of fact, I’ve been working quite diligently on my obedience skills since I’ve been here at Lucy Mackenzie with my human friends, and I’m doing a great job. I would do best in a home with older dog-savvy children, because I’m a super exuberant girl. I’m sorry, but I just don’t care much for other dogs and need to be the only dog in my new home. Do I sound like the one to complete your family? If so, stop by and meet me today.

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 Route 44, West Windsor, Vt.

802-484-5829

www.lucymac.org

Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m.