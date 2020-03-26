Pet of the Week is Bentley

My name is Bentley. I am a longhaired black and white male tuxedo. I have been vet checked and fixed, and I weigh 14 pounds, so I am big boy. I used to live outside; some nice person brought me to the shelter. I was a little banged up, but I am a lot better now. I love people and have adjusted well; I am a big love bug. You will fall in love with me. I can be either an indoor or outdoor kitty as I like both. My friends at River Valley Animal Protection League would love to have you come and see us!

River Valley Animal Protection League

60 Cummings St., Charlestown, N.H.

603-826-3061

www.rivervalleyapl.wordpress.com

By appointment