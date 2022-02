Baxter is the most handsome boy! This shy and sweet two-year-old doggo will need a patient home to give him time to settle. Baxter is heartworm positive, so he will have to remain in Vermont since we are covering his treatment cost. Due to a kind donor he has no adoption fee. For more information on adopting Baxter, call 802-885-3997.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org