Okemo Valley Chamber’s marketing bring high visibility to our area

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce has put the state’s new Recovery Marketing Grant to good use, successfully raising $40,000 to help spotlight activities and businesses in the region, resulting in high-end and far reaching exposure for our area. The grant was achieved in partnership with grant applicants in Weston, Chester, Londonderry, and Ludlow.

As part of this effort, during this past weekend New England outdoor enthusiast media company, Explore New England, filmed winter outdoor activities in our surrounding area as part of an hour-long episode they will produce, which will air on NESN this summer.

The small ENE crew, including host and producer Tom Richardson and camera man Matt Rissell, toured Magic Mountain to feature the history, amenities, and benefits of a smaller mountain; experienced fat tire mountain biking on the snowy trails at Grafton Trails & Outdoor Center; learned the intricacies of ice fishing from guide Matt Trombly on Echo Lake; enjoyed the comfortable hospitality and delicious food at Echo Lake Inn; and rode the VAST trail network throughout the Chester area and beyond with the Chester Snowmobile Club.

NEN’s use of handheld cameras, drone footage, up-close interviews, and live demonstrations of these atypical winter activities help “inspire folks to bring the family outdoors,” according to host Tom Richardson. Activities they feature on their series span throughout the New England region and are easily enjoyed by families of all fitness levels.

Under the guidance of technical advisor Lynn Barrett, who is publisher of Vermont Arts & Living Magazine and was hired by the chamber to oversee the grant, this widespread marketing project also includes the chamber’s website overhaul; landing pages on the Visit New England, and Explore New England websites; Yankee Magazine digital and print ads; Boston.com digital ads; postcard mailing to second homeowners; a regional map featuring restaurants, retail, lodging, and attractions; a variety of social media posts including organic and paid efforts; and online shopping spree giveaways.

For more information on Explore New England, visit their website at www.ExploreNewEngland.tv or check out their Explore New England YouTube Channel or Facebook page.