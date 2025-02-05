New Dunkin’ opens along Route 12

WALPOLE, N. H. – A new Dunkin’ restaurant and drive-thru will soon be opening along Route 12 in Walpole, at the intersection of Route 12 and Upper Walpole Road. The store is owned by the same company, NPG Management, who currently owns the Dunkin’ located at the Jiffy Mart, less than a mile away.

“We own the existing Dunkin’ store at the convenience store on Route 12,” Jim Clifford said in a recent interview. “I am the director of real estate for NPG, the parent company of the site owner. We have been trying to relocate the store to a freestanding location for about three years now.”

NPG Management Scrivanos Network opened their first shop in 1980, with a Dunkin’ Donuts located in Haverhill, Mass. In the 40 years since, they’ve grown to own and operate more than 115 Dunkin’ locations through Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

NPG uses their own construction team to build their store locations, and the Walpole construction has been ongoing for a few months. “The store is now ready to open, pending some final paperwork issues,” Clifford added. “The opening date has not yet been set, but it should be very soon.”

The new Dunkin’ location is also looking for staff help, and can be reached at the NPG Management website.