Morse’s neighborhood market closes

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Just a couple of months shy of the one-year anniversary of the long awaited opening of Morse’s Market in North Springfield, Todd and Belinda Morse announced the permanent closing of their store on the corner of School Street and Main Street in a heartfelt message on the store’s Facebook page.

In an interview with The Shopper, Belinda Morse said the couple had a five-year financial plan that began when they bought the property in 2016. December of this year would have marked the fourth year of that plan.

For the past three months of social distancing and state recommendations that people stay in their homes, Morse’s continued to provide curbside pick-up service to its customers who phoned their orders ahead. Surprisingly, however, it was not the pandemic that convinced the Morses to sell – although it was the tip of the iceberg. Belinda said they actually put the property up for sale in December after a slow winter of sales. She said there were several factors that encouraged them to move on. They own a home in Maine and have been commuting for the past year. They are not entirely sure if they want to stay up north because winters are difficult or what the next adventure will bring, but that decision will be made with family and they are looking forward to it. She said retirement is not in their immediate future.

By way of historical data, Belinda provided the following: “The market was a neighborhood market owned by a succession of small business owners including Todd’s family from 1900-2010 for many years serving the town of North Springfield, surrounding areas, and an industrial park that is currently vibrant and growing. The building has been the heart of the community for years and is considered one of North Springfield’s historic landmarks and has been and still is the center of the community. The building itself was built around 1860 and was a personal residence as well as a grain store, the Post Office, a soda fountain shoppe, a pizza parlor, and ‘The Specialty Store.’”

It then became the Fuller Market and was followed by a long succession of markets for more than 100 years such as Chapman’s Market; Matthew’s Superite; Kehoe’s Market; Polidor’s Market; Arrisons Market; Morse’s Market; Harrington’s Market; and the Main Street Market. Area children also knew it as “The Little Red Store.”

Belinda said it was always her dream to run her own bakery and wondered if she would ever get the chance to use that big old mixer out in the garage or would that dream become one of life’s regrets. The Vermont Baking Company, a connected annex to the market, is where Belinda got the brief opportunity to fulfill that dream.

The Morses have had several offers to buy or lease the property so, hopefully, it will not stay vacant for long. The silent unoccupied market at the corner of Main and School streets came alive last August and provided the neighborhood with character, good food, a wonderful bakery with pies and pastries prepared by Belinda from her own recipes, and a community sandwich shop. “We had the best employees working for us.”

The Morses asked to send this message: “We are very grateful for the support, patience, and loyalty of our friends and neighbors. Without you, none of this would have been possible. You will be greatly missed.”