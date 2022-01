LOWELL, Vt. – The Vermont State Police are seeking assistance with locating missing juvenile Lillian Wright. Wright left from a residence on Vt. Rt 100 in the Town of Lowell between the hours of 11 – 2 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022. Wright was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, white sneakers, carrying two black backpacks, and a purple make-up case. Anyone with information of Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.