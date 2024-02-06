Memorial bench honors BRHS brother and sister

LUDLOW, Vt. – Bits of faded, handwritten messages of condolence and support are still visible on the wide, wooden bench that sits at the entrance to the Ludlow Community Center. Dedicated in July 2020, a plaque reads, “In loving memory of Jonathon Mason and Kianna Peters, brother & sister together forever always in our hearts.”

The bench serves as a memorial to the siblings, both graduates of Black River High School in Ludlow; Jonathon in 2019, and Kianna in 2020, and both 18 when tragically killed in separate car accidents less than five months apart.

Jonathon’s friend David was driving Jonathon’s car on Feb. 20, 2020, when the accident occurred in Petersburgh, N.Y. The young men were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash remains undetermined.

Kianna Peters was killed on July 9, 2020, in Rutland, when the car she was riding in swerved off the road and flipped. Kianna was in the front passenger seat of her own vehicle when the driver, Gage Capen, from Rutland, lost control of the wheel.

Two additional female passengers were in the backseat, and sustained serious injuries when all three women were thrown from the vehicle. By all accounts, Capen had been the only one wearing a seatbelt.

The family of Jonathon and Kianna are understandably desperate for some closure, but are finding it impossible.

Candie Lebarron, the mother of the deceased teenagers, spoke frankly. “I’ve got a lot of anger. I feel there is no justice in the system. I’m disgusted.”

Delays and backlog caused by the Covid pandemic postponed Capen’s sentencing until September 2023, when Capen failed to show up. He was arrested later that day and taken into custody awaiting a rescheduled court date. A cousin of the Peters’ extended family, Capen stated at the time that he was unable to face Kianna’s family.

Capen did appear at the second hearing on Feb. 2, where he presented a letter to the court which he chose not to read aloud. The Rutland Herald reported that Judge Corsones believed the remorse expressed in Gage’s letter was genuine, but felt it would have been more impactful had he read it to Peters’ family.

Corsones stated, “These are the hardest cases to hear and pass sentence on. There was a criminal act, to be sure, but not an intentional act. The defendant did not intend to kill Kianna, but he did.”

Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan explained that the difference lay between ‘negligence, which Capen had clearly shown, and gross negligence, which would justify felony charges.’ Sullivan further stated that would be “a factually intensive endeavor,” and that numerous factors involved in proving gross negligence would complicate an effort to take the more serious charges to trial.

Sullivan pointed out that Capen would serve time in prison, even with the reduced charges, and felt that was important.

The idea of the memorial bench started with Penny Longley, the mother of one of Kianna’s classmates, and an employee of Windsor County Youth Services. The class of 2020 was the final class to graduate from the Black River High School before the school shut down permanently, and Longley wanted the students to have an opportunity to come together and honor their classmates.

Longley enlisted the help of handyman and Ludlow resident Jim Bixby, who donated the materials and constructed the bench. She reached out to Ludlow Parks and Recreation director Nick Miele and the folks at the community center, who agreed to place the bench at the front entrance, then organized the students to come to the center to cover the bench with their tributes.

Currently, close to four years later, the bench could use some love. As Longley said, “It’s still unfinished! The idea was to keep their memory alive with this bench.”

In honor of Candie, grandmother Donna, and all the Peters’ extended family, Longley would encourage anyone to stop by the community center, pay respects, and maybe leave a written message of encouragement on the bench.