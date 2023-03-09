Meet Percy

REGION – Percy got all dressed up hoping for a Valentines date, but sadly it never came. Percy’s perfect home would include another playful dog, and loving people that like to train him and give him yummy treats. Percy is amazing with other dogs; he befriends every dog he meets. His sweet and loving personality will quickly win you over too. If you are a feline free home and want to adopt this handsome boy go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application or call 802-885-3397. On March 28 at 1 p.m. we will have a Zoom on separation anxiety in dogs. For more information check out our Facebook, Springfield Humane Society, VT.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org