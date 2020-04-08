Main Street Arts goes virtual

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts was all set to open its big stage production of “Cabaret” at the Bellows Falls Opera House Friday, March 13. Then just two days and two dress rehearsals away form that opening, it became a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. The musical has been postponed.

The set and costumes all remain in place, but the cast, large technical crew, lighting, sound, costumers, make-up and hair, musicians, and others, almost all volunteers, suddenly had a large part of what they expected to be doing taken away. Almost immediately though, the costume makers, through their email connections, formed themselves into a loose group that has shared patterns and been sewing needed masks for local medical facilities.

Main Street Arts also has monthly showings of various artists’ works and events in their gallery, classes, and live entertainment on the stage in their building in Saxtons River. Camebridgeport artist Melissa Rubin had to cancel the gallery event for her paintings March 19.

Artistic director David Stern uses the analogy of the “ghost light,” a tradition in theater where a single light is left on stage when it is empty to light the way when the actors and production crew returns. Main Street Arts has left that light on. But in the meantime, what do all these people do? What does the organization do? Some members have started various “challenges” on the group’s Facebook page sharing original songs and works of art.

In addition Stern and managing director Heather Geoffrey have created a virtual community arts center. It consists of three major projects. Stern is organizing two of them. One is called “Photojournalism From a Safe Distance.” He is collecting photos, quotes, pomes, and other text to “document, comment on, reflect, and understand the current state of things.”

It will become an art display, and Stern hopes that it might even tour. In addition to photos of empty shelves and closed signs, Stern hopes to include things that might indicate “the good times we are experiencing” like finding quiet solitude or working in the garden. His other project is an Isolated Voices Creative Writing group. He has formed a group of community members who want to write poetry, prose, plays, or whatever form of writing that reflects on the current time. Meetings are virtual using the Zoom platform. Stern says, “Things are already coming in.”

Geoffrey’s project is heading two book clubs that will meet weekly and virtually via Zoom. The Fine Diner Book Club will have “servings of history, biography, and the classics.” Their first selection is Eric Larson’s “The Splendid and the Vile.” It is about Churchill and is a portrait of what it was to be alive during the Blitz. The other, the Potato Chip Book Club, will “munch on books that will be light reading.” Their first is “A Dirty Job” by absurdist Christopher Moore.

Geoffrey says, “We’ll be looking at it as a place to create community, something people can do at home alone then come together for discussion.” Geoffrey sees the return of “normal times” as incremental, predicting that the virtual projects will remain through a coming period of transition.

For more information, or to sign on any of the projects, email info@mainstreetarts.org or go to www.mainstreetarts.org.