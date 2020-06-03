Ludlow will not waive fees just yet on taxes

LUDLOW, Vt. – During their June 1 meeting, the Ludlow Selectboard decided not to waive penalties or interest on any delinquent tax payments for the fourth quarter payments that were due May 15, but they may revisit the issue for the Aug. 15 payments. The state has allowed town Selectboards to waive interest and fees on late property taxes if they choose.

According to Town Manager Scott Murphy and Ludlow Town Clerk and Treasurer Ulla Cook, there has been no significant rise in tax delinquencies this year versus last year. Cook also mentioned that no permanent residents have inquired about waiving penalties, and she has only received inquiries from three or four second-homeowners.

“We’ve been lucky, and we’re not seeing issues that other town do,” Murphy said.

The board had planned to review and approve the purchase and sales agreement on the Black River High School building, which they are purchasing from the Two Rivers Supervisory Union for $1. However, several changes have been requested to some of the language in the agreement, and it had not been finalized yet through the lawyers. Though none of the changes were deemed significant, Board Chair Bruce Schmidt did not want to approve a document with handwritten changes. The board did give Murphy approval to sign the agreement once the changes were made. Murphy agreed that if anything significant changed beyond what was anticipated, he would bring it back to the board.

On a separate note regarding the building, Schmidt expressed his anger, saying it was “a disgrace” that a dumpster had been placed next to the high school building already. Not knowing who had made that decision, Schmidt, a Black River alumni himself, said, “They should be embarrassed that they did that to the students before they graduated.”

The board continued their discussion on whether any restrictions or additional permitting should be required for short-term rentals, mostly private homes renting under Airbnb or other rental companies. Rose Goings, director of Planning and Zoning, briefed the board on concerns other towns have had including parking, proper household septic, fire safety concerns, and additional garbage. Goings has been in discussions with John Faye, a permit specialist for the state of Vermont, on possible options.

Justin Hyjek, who owns two hotels in Ludlow, said that short-term rentals were “crushing our year-round rentability for housing.” He also mentioned that Burlington had implemented additional payments from short-term rentals for their city. He further expressed that short-term rentals, having no restrictions, constitute an “unleveled playing field” with traditional hotels.

Schmidt expressed concern with regulation saying, “Whenever we try to regulate or tax something, there’s always another side.” He also said that he would want to work hand in hand with those properties and make sure the town was thinking it through before making any decisions.

The board agreed to have Goings continue talking with the Planning Commission to get their feedback on the issue.

Murphy confirmed that the Town Office is now open and fully operational as of June 1. He also said they had added a mail slot in the front door for people to drop off payment without needing to enter the building.

Next Ludlow Selectboard meeting is scheduled for July 6 at 6 p.m. in person in the Frank Heald auditorium.