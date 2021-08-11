Ludlow Town Charter to move forward

LUDLOW, Vt. – During their Aug. 2 meeting, the Ludlow Selectboard agreed to continue with the town charter process, and to continue offering town employees 100% healthcare premium coverage.

Beginning the town charter discussion, Municipal Manager Scott Murphy referenced documents provided to the board in their packet, which included self-governance guidance from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns as well as some possible Ludlow specific topics that they might want to include in a charter. He said that the next step to move forward in the process would be to appoint a Charter Committee.

Ludlow’s State Representative Logan Nicoll, a former Ludlow Selectboard member, spoke from the floor saying the town charter is a step in the right direction for the board, giving them the ability to choose whether they vote on certain issues on the floor at town meeting or by Australian ballot – a much-discussed concern for the board and their primary reason for pursuing a possible town charter. The charter essentially allows the board to supersede Vermont statute.

Once the town charter is finalized, it must be approved by the board, the town voters, the Vermont Legislature, and the governor. Nicoll said that when a charter comes to the Legislature for approval, he looks at the vote count by the citizens and that’s “what weighs heaviest to me.” Assuming there are no constitutional issues, he said he would vote to approve it.

Municipal Manager Scott Murphy said that State Sen. Alice Nitka had said she was not in favor of the charter process. Board Chairman Bruce Schmidt suggested that as they move forward, they ask Nitka to be part of the process.

The board agreed to start forming the charter committee with Schmidt and board member Justin Hyjek agreeing to participate. Murphy agreed to get the word out to the public to recruit residents or town employees who might want to serve on the committee.

Nicoll recommended soliciting advice from State Sen. Alison Clarkson as well since she has had dealings with charters in committee at the state level.

The board discussed the possibility of changing the town’s contribution to town employees’ healthcare premiums, going from 100% coverage to having employees cover a percentage of those costs themselves. Schmidt in particular talked about employees having “skin in the game,” toward their health coverage.

The union that had represented all non-police or dispatchers had dissolved and, prior to the union, town employees had previously contributed about 14% of the healthcare premiums, although department heads had received 100% premium coverage then as well. The cost to the town for 100% coverage is approximately $20,000.

Brian Palmer, who represents police and dispatchers in their negotiation, said that from a labor side of things, given the minimal cost of the coverage, it’s a huge incentive when hiring staff to say they provide 100% healthcare coverage. He also suggested that if they change the coverage that may start employees organizing a union again and could cause some “bad blood.”

The other board members, Hyjek, Brett Sanderson, and Scott Baitz, all spoke against changing the current 100% coverage, citing the difficulty in attracting employees in the current job market and wanting to support current employees as part of “our small town.”

Hearing the rest of the board’s input, Schmidt agreed the board was in consensus to keep the benefit like it is and would not debate the issue further.

In other news, and according to an update from Murphy since the Aug. 2 meeting, the town has received permission from the current owner to remove the stone house rubble at the corner of Commonweath Ave and Main Street. He will be putting out bids for the rubble removal in the coming days.

The next Ludlow Selectboard meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Ludlow Town Office.