Ludlow Selectboard decides to close Vail Bridge during 2021 construction

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Selectboard had their first live stream meeting via Zoom Monday, April 6.

After initial housekeeping duties including renaming Bruce Schmidt as board chairman, the discussion turned to the planned 2021 rehabilitation project for Vail Bridge, which sits near the intersection of Anderson and Main Street in Ludlow. Gary Sweeney, scoping engineer for VTrans, outlined two options for the project: either closing the bridge completely for five weeks and rerouting traffic or doing a phased construction that would allow traffic through but would stretch the project out to approximately six months.

Financially, the shorter five-week timeframe saves money for the town. The cost of the project is estimated at approximately $1.85 million for both options. The town is typically responsible for 5% of VTrans projects, in this case coming to $92,500. With the shorter timeframe, however, the exposure to the town is reduced to 2.5% resulting in a $46,250 savings.

The board approved the Vail Bridge closure and shorter timeframe with only Bruce Schmidt voting no, citing concern for disruption to businesses. Detour specifics are still to be determined. Construction is slated to begin next spring.

Timber Inn owners Glenn and Donna Heitsmith asked the board for their support before they begin the process of applying for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation property buyout program. The Timber Inn location has been flooded twice in the past eight years and sits on property that has been deemed by FEMA since Hurricane Irene as a “floodway.” The program would purchase the property and then demolish the buildings and clear the land, forever making the site “unbuildable.” The property would then revert to the town, which would incur no direct costs other than the approximately $13,000 loss in tax revenue.

After discussion, the board decided to revisit the issue at next month’s meeting, wanting more information specifically about any other possible floodway properties in town.

The board received communication from the Black River Independent School outlining their scaled-back plan to launch a pilot program in August 2020 with 14 students and employing two educators and an administrative person. They requested the board provide space within the existing Black River High School building at no cost for the first year. Although members of the board expressed support for the venture, there was also discussion that they didn’t want to set a precedent of providing free space. The issue will be put on May’s agenda.

May’s meeting will be via Zoom Monday, May 4 starting at 6 p.m. Links will be posted on the town’s website prior to the meeting.