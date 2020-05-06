Ludlow Selectboard addresses Timber Inn and BRIS requests

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Selectboard’s remote Monday, May 4 meeting, largely following up with issues raised in April.

The Selectboard revisited the request by Timber Inn owners Glenn and Donna Heitsmith to provide their support before they begin the process of applying for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation property buyout program. The Timber Inn location has been flooded twice in the past eight years and sits on property that has been deemed by FEMA since Hurricane Irene as a “floodway.” The program would purchase the property and then demolish the buildings and clear the land, forever making the site “unbuildable.” The property would then revert to the town, incurring no direct costs other than lost tax revenue.

After reviewing area maps of Ludlow floodway and flood plain areas and further discussion on Timber Inn’s unique position in a clear floodway, the board agreed to support the Heitsmiths. Board Chair Bruce Schmidt called the loss of the Timber Inn for the town sad and unfortunate but understood they have a unique situation.

Donna Heitsmith said that as much as they don’t want to, this is the right choice. The Heitsmiths will begin work on the FEMA application including scheduling a commercial appraisal with a filing deadline of Jan. 1, 2021.

DEC Regional Floodplain Manager John Broker-Campbell, who attended the virtual meeting to help answer questions, made the point that Ludlow is one of the few Vermont towns that has a strict prohibition on floodway development, which caused some problems when they were expanding the wastewater treatment facility. The board agreed to revisit their town plan to perhaps modify those restrictions.

Black River Independent School committee members were in remote attendance. In April, they requested that the Selectboard approve that BRIS lease the old high school building and allow them to lease the first year for free, with subsequent years working toward full lease cost coverage.

BRIS is launching a pilot program in August with 14 students and employing two educators and an administrative person. This pilot program is relying solely on philanthropic funding, according to Sean Williams, chair of the BRISC Board of Trustees. The board continues work on the application to the Vermont Agency of Education.

According to Williams, the state wants to see enough money already in the bank to run for a full year. The agency said BRIS was on track for the following year. Part of the application process is showing a secured location for the school.

The Selectboard’s questions centered around projected student numbers after the pilot program and cost of maintaining the building. According to BRIS committee members, there were approximately two-dozen families who have expressed interest, mostly seventh and eighth graders, with the hope that a successful pilot program would attract more interest.

When asked what the ideal lease for the building would look like, new head of school Andrew Fersch said that he hoped the agreement would be for more than a single year, with the first year being free and then including required benchmarks needing to be met by BRIS so that it would be the fairest thing for the town. BRIS had submitted a five-year projection as part of their meeting.

Schmidt said that he struggled with this issue and that the cost of maintaining the building already represented at least a $65,000 donation from the town. He expressed his commitment to the taxpayers and that no rent for the first year might set a difficult precedent for other buildings owned by the town. Schmidt also expressed concern over an agreement that went beyond two years. Board member Justin Hyjeck also agreed that a shorter timeframe would be preferable.

Municipal Manager Scott Murphy suggested that the board simply express their agreement for BRIS to operate from the old Black River High School building at this point, with details of the lease including costs and term length to be decided later, thereby providing the location that BRIS needs to continue with their application to the state. With that limited commitment, the board agreed and gave their approval to BRIS that they will be housed in the BRHS building beginning in August.

The next Ludlow Selectboard meeting is Monday, June 1 at 6 p.m.