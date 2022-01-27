Ludlow postpones town meeting until April; school budget vote still March 1

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Selectboard has agreed to move the annual Town Meeting to April instead of March in the hopes that the Coronavirus will be more manageable by then, allowing more people to attend Town Meeting. According to Ludlow Municipal Manager Scott Murphy, the Selectboard feels strongly about holding an in-person town meeting this year, especially after last year’s remote meeting.

The meeting is now scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, April 4 and 5, with the Town Meeting and informational meeting on April 4 in the Heald Auditorium at the town office building, and the vote by Australian Ballot happening on April 5.

The Ludlow-Mount Holly school budget and the tech school budget must still take place as originally scheduled since all towns in the district must vote for the school budget on the same day. Therefore voting on the school budget will happen by Australian ballot on March 1, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., in the Heald Auditorium at the town office building.