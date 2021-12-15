Ludlow green lights mask mandate, cannabis revote, and town charter

LUDLOW, Vt. – At the Ludlow Selectboard meeting on Dec. 6, the board approved a townwide mask mandate, scheduled the revote for cannabis retail sales in Ludlow, moved their town charter forward, and discussed more budget numbers.

As reported last week, the Ludlow Selectboard approved a townwide mask mandate, termed a “rule,” effective immediately, requiring all individuals to wear face coverings while indoors at locations that are open to the public. The mandate is in effect for 45 days and then needs to be renewed every 30 days thereafter.

Due to issues with enforcement, the mandate is considered a non-enforceable rule, not an ordinance, since a “rule” cannot be petitioned to be turned over. Ludlow’s Municipal Manager Scott Murphy said the primary method of enforcement is educating the public and requesting voluntary compliance.

Discussion centered around the perspective of business owners who are looking for additional “tools” of support to enforce mask wearing since the edict would be coming from the town. Business owner and board member Justin Hyjek said, “There’s no teeth in the mandate but it does show at least we’re looking at the case load, and we’re trying to hopefully do what’s best for our small community with the influx of visitors that we see.”

The measure passed 3 to 1, with one board member abstaining.

The Selectboard has scheduled a follow-up vote to determine whether Ludlow will allow for retail cannabis set for Tuesday, Jan 11, at Ludlow Town Hall, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., or by absentee ballots available at the Town Offices.

After losing by 17 votes in the Nov. 2 balloting to decide whether Ludlow will opt-in for cannabis retails sales, Andi Goldman and Meredith Milligan of Gotta Love Ludlow collected over 100 signatures to petition for the revote on the issue. According to Goldman, many business leaders and local residents reached out to the duo and encouraged them to keep fighting after the initial loss.

The board unanimously approved moving forward with their newly proposed town charter, which will now be scheduled for two public hearings and appear as an article for town meeting. The town charter essentially outlines one detail to be clarified, mainly that the Selectboard has the sole authority to decide whether an issue is voted on by floor vote or Australian ballot.

The town budget review included review of the Police, Fire, Ambulance, Transfer Station, and town administration budgets.

According to Murphy, overall the proposed total budget is about 3% higher overall. However, Board Chair Bruce Schmidt voiced some frustration with the budgeting process at this meeting since board members and the town manager were looking at two different versions of the budget, leading to confusion during several discussion points in the meeting.

Also, during the discussion about the Police Department’s budget, Schmidt also interjected that despite this being a contract year, and having recent discussions that police officer salaries would need to be raised to attracted needed officers, there was no reflection of that necessity in the budget they were looking at.

Police Chief Jeff Billings spoke from the audience to confirm the department’s need to hire officers and that they are competing with surrounding towns who are all in need of additional law enforcement. He said if they want to hire quality people, they will have to pay them better.

Schmidt said that some of the budget increases are going to have to be in labor in some of the other departments as well.

In the discussion over administrative office costs, with the recent resignation of the town clerk, Schmidt suggested the town look at what the administrators should be doing. Murphy said that they were talking about revamping the office to make it more efficient and cost effective.

Schmidt ended the budget portion of the meeting by asking that they be able to look at where all departments stand in their current budgets as of the end of November so the board could review it.

The next regular Ludlow Selectboard meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. at Heald Auditorium in the Ludlow Town Office building.