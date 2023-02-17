Love a dog in February

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – February is a month to celebrate love, and we cannot think of anyone that loves more unconditionally than a dog. We have a kennel filled with dogs and puppies looking to love you. To help celebrate their amazingness we are taking $50 off all dogs 7 months and up and $75 off all puppies 6 months and under. To find your perfect match check out our Adoptable Dog album on Facebook, Springfield Humane Society VT. We are having a cat only spay and neuter clinic in March and April. Call 802-885-3997 for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

www.spfldhumane.org