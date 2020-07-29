Longtime Proctorsville resident honors late wife with donations

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Proctorsville resident Lloyd Stillwell honored his late wife Vera with donations to a Cavendish Town Elementary School program and to Stepping Stones Preschool because “kids were Vera’s passion,” according to CTES teacher Jennifer Harper.

Stillwell donated $3,660 to the CTES snow sports program and $3,000 to Stepping Stones Preschool for some special equipment the preschool wanted. He and his wife Vera donated to the school many times over the years, but this most recent donation was from the funds left from a recently folded service organization Stillwell controlled.

“We are lucky to have community members like him and his late wife Vera,” said Harper.