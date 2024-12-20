Londonderry to hold exit interviews on recent resignations

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – At the Dec. 16 Londonderry Selectboard meeting, the board voted to hold exit interviews with individuals who resigned over the last six months, in order to get a better scope on what went wrong, and determine where the board can improve in the future.

Board Vice Chair Martha Dale announced that she had sent a letter to the selectboard members following the Nov. 18 meeting, where Melissa Brown had strongly requested the board look back to these individuals for answers as to why they resigned.

Dale suggested the board compile the resignation letters and review them, then conduct interviews with those willing to participate and share their experiences. Questions might include why the public official resigned, were there any issues with procedures or personnel, and to ask for any suggestions for the board moving forward.

Dale concluded they would summarize their findings with the entire board, allowing discussion to “engage and retain community volunteers.”

Board member Jim Ameden Jr. volunteered to conduct interviews, expressing his interest in learning both sides to each story. Ameden added they could “find common threads” between each individual, and still remain confidential with their findings.

Dale stated that this process is the “responsibility of us and our behavior…that’s us being evaluated for how well we did managing our volunteers.”

Ameden and Dale agreed to make themselves available to hold the interviews. The board voted in agreement of the two members, to keep each interview consistent.

On other agenda items, Esther Fishman, solid waste coordinator, announced the transfer station needs an electrical upgrade before they can move forward with the trash compactor. The cost for upgrades could run upwards of $23,000-$28,000. The board agreed to work on the electrical upgrades, and address the trash compactor as soon as budgets allow, noting that the compactor will save the town money and quickly pay for itself in saved hauling fees.

Zoning administrator Will Goodwin explained the need to update the interim zoning bylaw, stating that signage in the marketplace plaza is inconsistent. The current bylaw does not allow for newer businesses to have the same larger-sized signs as older businesses. “A bunch of signs were approved in error,” Goodwin continued. The board approved the proposed adoption.

The board appointed two more members to the Long-term Community Recovery committee: Thomas Metcalfe, who has worked on flood projects and is on the wastewater committee, as well as Chad Stoddard from the parks board. With 12 seats on the committee, Board Chair Tom Cavanagh planned to reach out to the conservation commission to fill the last seat.

Town administrator Shane O’Keefe announced a few change orders to the town office renovation project, the major item being solar panels. He explained this was an alternate option with a cost of $53,800. He said net metering expires Dec. 31, a billing system that allows customers who produce their own energy to use it at any time.

Cavanagh clarified that a Municipal Energy Resilience Program (MERP) grant was originally going to fund this project, and is why they can still look at adding it. Board member Taylor Prouty explained that net metering is not necessarily making money, it is offsetting costs of electric bills, and is “responsible and worthwhile.”

The board approved the change orders, noting the overall project is within three days of schedule.

Judith Platt, owner of Garden Cafe Restaurant, submitted an application for a new FEMA Swift Current Mitigation Grant, which provides building floodproofing funding and construction supervision. Platt discovered from Stephanie Smith of Vermont Emergency Management, that her building qualified because FEMA “designated it to be a severe repetitive loss property.” The board learned that only some properties qualify for this grant, and approved the motion to assist with Platt’s application.

The interview process for a new town administrator will take place after the holidays, and further discussion on a final list of qualified individuals will take place at the Jan. 20 meeting.

The Londonderry Selectboard meets the first and third Mondays, at 6 p.m.