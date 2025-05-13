Londonderry talks STR ordinance, paving projects

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The May 5 Londonderry Selectboard meeting opened with some public concern about the newly amended short-term rental (STR) ordinance. Selectboard Chair Tom Cavanagh said he was on the STR committee “to help this town become a better place.” Cavanagh explained that part of the ordinance is in direct relation to “the real party houses,” which residents are having issues with, and which “are all investment houses where the owner has never set foot here. Maybe once.”

Resident and STR property owner Barthley Thomas expressed that the amendment was limiting local STR owners from renting their businesses more than 50 days per year. Cavanagh explained that if the unit is hosted, then there shouldn’t be any issues, and if Thomas’ STR was already registered, then it was grandfathered into the previous ordinance, and therefore not capped at the 50 nights.

Thomas continued to say that capping the number of rentable days is making it unaffordable for new STR owners by limiting their revenue. Cavanagh stated that $500 per night at 50 nights is $25,000, which should be enough to help pay a mortgage, insurance, and utilities on the property, “And $500 is low.”

Resident Dan McKenna voiced that, though he agreed with the safety concerns, he felt the amendment would make it more difficult to sell a property as an STR, as the overall value and sale price would decrease because the buyer would have to wait 18 months before they could register the property and benefit from the revenue stream. McKenna expressed that they were limiting the growth of the STR business by limiting the ability to transfer the property, and by posing a wait period. Cavanagh stated, “That’s what we were asked to do.” Cavanagh said that public feedback indicated they “don’t want houses being sold strictly for STRs.”

Board member Martha Dale clarified that the committee held STR working group meetings every week or two to work on the ordinance, and took information from many communities, local and national, including other ski resort towns. Dale said they are “trying to balance growth, but a huge feature of this is safety.” She said that it’s not meant to eliminate STRs, but better control growth.

The board explained that those STR meetings were posted on the town website, and that would have been the time to express these concerns. “You can offer suggestions going forward,” Dale explained, adding that the ordinance reflects public input and what the committee felt was in the best interest of the town.

McKenna thanked the selectboard for listening, and indicated he would be filing an appeal.

The board moved to discuss the upcoming paving schedule. The town currently has a Class 2 road grant in the amount of $200,000 for Landgrove Road. Board member Taylor Prouty said they’d like to try to transfer some of those funds to Winhall Hallow Road. Cavanagh said the town paving budget for this year is $750,000 since they didn’t do any paving during the flood, in addition to the grant.

Prouty said the goal is to get some larger stretches completed to keep the town on schedule. Increasing future paving budgets to be able to complete entire roads will help stay on schedule. With 26 miles of paved roads, and a lifespan of approximately 5-10 years, they need to pave more than sections of roads or they’ll “never catch up.”

Prouty added that they can opt for a chip sealing process for some roads, which grinds down a fraction of the pavement, reclaims it, and repaves the road. This option can add up to five years of life to a road, while saving costs of the repaving budget.

The board will be looking for bids for these projects before they determine how much they can achieve this season.

The Londonderry Selectboard will meet again Monday, May 19, at 6 p.m., at the town hall.