Londonderry planning commission to vote on Class 4 road policy

LONONDERRY, Vt. – New town administrator Aileen Tulloch began the April 7 selectboard meeting by introducing herself, saying she is settling in, “learning the ropes,” and is “glad to be here.”

Moving through the agenda, zoning administrator Will Goodwin suggested that other surrounding towns be able to make use of the town’s large-format scanner, which is used by the listers office. Treasurer Tina Labeau said that the scanner belongs to the town clerk’s office, and is a $4,000 piece of equipment, emphasizing that some sort of contract should be drafted to ensure a repair or replacement of the unit if it were damaged. The selectboard all generally agreed with loaning the scanner, given that all of the town surveys have been completed, and provided the borrowing town can cover the equipment under their insurance.

Goodwin also requested to make the town’s Class 4 road policy match what is in the zoning bylaws. Goodwin wrote in an email, “The town’s Class 4 road policy does not mention the possibility of upgrading a Class 4 road to a driveway…but there is some precedent in town” on Under the Mountain Road and Hobart Road.

Currently, Goodwin explained, the town can allow someone to put a driveway over a Class 4 road, or they can require anything that goes over a Class 4 road be up to road standards. The new bylaws currently read, “Applicants may seek approval…to upgrade a Class 4 town road or other unimproved right-of-way to meet state standard if serving as access for three or fewer houses, or to Class 3 town road standards for three or more houses…Applicants upgrading a shared Class 4 road should consider entering into a private road maintenance agreement with their neighbors.”

Goodwin reported that the planning commission agrees that driveway standards can be utilized for one house, but road standards need to be maintained for multiple houses. Prouty tended to agree, stating that road standards are more “detailed and expansive.”

Board Chair Tom Cavanagh said to have the planning commission vote on it, and the board could amend the ordinance.

Mountain Towns Recreation director Liam Elio requested the purchase of a used truck, up to $10,000, for use by the recreation department to maintain grounds. Labeau suggested the funds could be taken from the Riverside Park Fund, as they have extra funds available, and it will be used to help maintain the park. The board approved the purchase.

Allison Marino, town clerk, then discussed a social services appropriations policy, which includes a list of services and organizations that would be voted on at the annual Town Meeting. The appropriations support the agencies that provide services to the town. The policy does not apply to municipal services such as the fire companies, library, historical society, and volunteer rescue.

Cavanagh said, “This is something we’ve needed for a while.” The document will be posted on the town’s website and sent to the organizations.

The Londonderry Selectboard meets on the first and third Mondays, at 6 p.m.