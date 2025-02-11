Londonderry hires new town administrator, talks dam

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Selectboard appointed Aileen Tulloch as the new town administrator at their Feb. 3 meeting, effective March 24. Tulloch thanked the board, and introduced herself. She moved to Putney in 2017, and for the past three years has served as the Putney Selectboard chair. She has also served as an assessor in the Town of Brattleboro, and “fell in love” with the work. Current town administrator Shane O’Keefe will finish out his employment, and thereafter will assist Tulloch for 10 hours per week through June 30.

The board also hired Nick Green as a part-time transfer station attendant, and Ryan Anderson to provide technology services for planning commission meetings. Resident Melissa Brown requested that the selectboard make Zoom available for their meetings as well.

Treasurer Tina Labeau reported that the 2024 fiscal year went well, besides there being over $1 million in road repairs. She said they started with a $210,000 deficit, recouped another $600,000, and she expects this year to have a surplus with how budgets “landed on the physical year.”

Ben Green, section chief and dam safety engineer, and Scott Jensen, river management engineer, from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, were in attendance to discuss the future of the Williams Dam.

Selectboard Chair Tom Cavanagh began the conversation by saying they had discussed their options in the past, including repair, removal, and dredging the pond above the dam and around the dry hydrant. Jensen explained that dredging likely won’t fix the issue. “That’s a tough spot to keep a dry hydrant open because of the amount of sediment that comes through.”

Green also expressed the overlap with dam safety, stating that dredging may be hard to do without causing a big discharge into the stream.

Brown requested clarification if the pond was ever dredged in the past. Jensen recalled that it was requested to dredge the pond in the ‘90s, but was not ever granted.

Public comments questioned the depth of the pond, saying it used to be 8-10 feet deep, and it took approximately 44 years to fill the pond to a depth of 3 feet. They argued that one storm, or only a few years’ time, should not fill it back up. Another resident countered that the space in which sediment is removed will simply fill with water, therefore keeping the level of water the same.

Other comment suggested that the angle of the bridge causes a blockage, similar to a dam, with one point being about 3 feet lower on the north side, not allowing a higher flow of water to pass through.

Residents questioned the fate of the dam. Cavanagh explained that it is not a functioning dam. It was originally a hydro power dam for a mill, and was never built to control flooding. Board member Taylor Prouty further explained that there used to be one feature at a low point of the dam that allowed silt to pass through, but that has not been operational since the ‘90s.

The cost analysis to repair the dam is a big concern. Prouty said there are programs that will help pay for the removal of the dam, however. The biggest functionality, in Cavanagh’s opinion, is for a water source for the fire department. Prouty expressed that some residents my feel it is aesthetically nicer to keep the dam and its historic preservation, though it is not a registered historical site.

Jensen confirmed that removing the dam would help reduce flood risk of those above the dam, but the outcome for properties below the dam would likely not change regardless of whether it remained in place or not.

Cavanagh said the dam is a significant flood threat, and began the discussion of removal, because that’s all the town could obtain money for. The Town of Londonderry owns the dam, and is liable for damages that are incurred, pressing the board to make a decision on the future of the dam.

Prouty expressed that there are a lot of perspectives and feedback they are taking into consideration, which takes time to analyze. Cavanagh agreed, stating the last time the board attempted to bring the issue to a vote, citizens felt they didn’t have enough information.

The next step is for the board to refer the issue to the fire department regarding safety concerns.

The Londonderry Selectboard will meet again Monday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m.