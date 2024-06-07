Londonderry discusses zoning bylaw public hearing rules and process

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – At their June 3 meeting, the Londonderry Selectboard discussed the rules, regulations, and process by which the upcoming zoning bylaw amendment public hearing would be held.

The board heard from Liam Elio, Mountain Towns recreation director. The board approved an updated job description for Elio, as well as a mileage and gas reimbursement for duties relating to him using his personal vehicle to travel back and forth to the four parks in town. The board also approved that the well at Memorial Park be repaired right away.

Though the town hall renovation committee was not present, the board briefly discussed proposals for the town hall basement dehumidification project. The board awarded the consultation services and project contract to Matt Clark’s Northern Basement Systems, a professional basement waterproofing contractor and crawl space repair expert, for $2,205.

It was then discussed that there would be a short closure on Barker Road, and a request for signage on Brophy Lane for the bridge that is no longer there. There is a Jersey barrier in place, “No one is going to mistake it for a bridge,” commented board member Taylor Prouty. The selectboard debated the necessity for a sign for a bridge that has been out for over 50 years, and decided to contact the state for proposals or requirements.

The meeting moved to an open dialogue on the procedures that would be used for the public hearing for the zoning bylaws. At the previous meeting that allowed for public input, each person was allotted three minutes to speak. Some felt like they were watching the clock. The board agreed that five minutes per person was a fair amount of time, and once everyone has had a chance to speak, they would go back around the room for any follow up comments or questions. The second round will allow three minutes per person.

There was some concern that business owners and renters that would be impacted by the zoning bylaws would want to voice their concerns at the public hearing. Similarly to the annual Town Meeting restrictions, the public hearing will allow registered voters and property owners to speak.

Board member Martha Dale suggested that “experts” should be allowed to answer questions, such as a development review board member, who can speak on behalf of their board as to why a regulation was written a certain way, or explain in more depth what the bylaw means. The board agreed, appointing zoning administrator Will Goodwin, noting they want a reasonable question and answer without a lot of back and forth, allowing the meeting to keep moving forward.

The board said they have also received emails from residents with questions about the bylaws, and explained that if they are not able to attend the public hearing, their written statements or questions would be read aloud for them. It was also discussed to have a simple question and answer sheet, along with a “decision table,” to give quick answers to residents.

Board member Jim Fleming suggested a phone system where someone can call and obtain information about the meeting, including time and location. He voiced that people were concerned that previous meetings were only posted online or at the post office, and “everyone has a phone.” Anyone could call the number and get the information about the hearing. Though it seemed like a good way to get the information out, it entailed more time for someone to keep it updated. Board Chair Tom Cavanagh added that people would expect that for all meetings and hearings, and they may not be able to keep up with it.

A public question was then asked, “What will happen after discussion?” Cavanagh explained, assuming they will be making many changes after the hearing, they will have to warn another hearing, and the process of meetings and hearings would continue “until most of the public is happy with it.”

The board explained that the process really depends how the first public hearing goes. The selectboard can make a series of changes at a regular selectboard meeting, warn a public hearing to make the amendments, and adopt the updated bylaws if it is satisfactory to the public. Or, if it is determined there are too many changes that need to be made, the board can vote to disapprove the bylaws and send them back to the planning commission to make all of the necessary updates to satisfy the majority of the general public.

Dale asked if it was a reasonable scenario to adopt the bylaws knowing they would go back and make amendments right away. This resulted in some heated comments from the room that there were many people at the last meeting who were very dissatisfied with the bylaws as written, and they should not be passed. Cavanagh voiced that he would not vote to approve the bylaws knowing they needed changes.

Another spoke in opposition, expressing that there is a housing crisis in the region, and the current bylaws restrict the construction of more housing because of regulations currently in place. She said she welcomes the discussion, but doesn’t like that the discussion is creating a division in their community. “I just wanted to say that not doing anything isn’t helping our community either.”

The process and rules for the zoning bylaw public hearing will be posted on the town’s website, www.londonderryvt.org. The public hearing will be held on Monday, June 17, at 5 p.m., at the town hall.

The board will host a candidate night and special town meeting on Saturday, July 13, to introduce new potential selectboard members.

The selecboard regularly meets on the first and third Monday of each month, at 6 p.m.