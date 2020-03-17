Local town offices, service changes throughout the area

REGION – As the public attempts to modify daily routines to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, The Vermont Journal and The Shopper have assembled a list of local town offices, libraries, and other town services, noting changes to their staffing, hours, and outreach as well as changes to Selectboard and village meetings.

Being a weekly newspaper presents its challenges since information, particularly in this unpredictable situation, is constantly changing. In that spirit, everything listed below is current as of Tuesday, March 17 at noon and may have changed since this publication. Call town offices directly for updated information.

LUDLOW

The Ludlow Village Informational Meeting & Village Meeting originally scheduled for March 23 and 24 have been postponed to a later date. The Ludlow Village Meeting will be warned at a later date.

The Ludlow Town Hall and Community Center buildings are closed to the public. Their staff will still be working and can be reached by phone or email and are still able provide assistance.

If you would like to make a payment, visit the Town Clerk vault for research, or talk with Planning & Zoning Office or the Lister’s Office, please call ahead so they can talk about your needs and schedule a time for you to visit. These measures have been put into place to protect their staff, residents, and guests and help prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Here’s how to reach them:

Municipal Office: 802-228-2841 or village@tds.net

or Town Clerk & Treasurer’s Office: 802-228-3232 or treasure@ludlow.vt.us

or Planning & Zoning Office: 802-228-4870 or planning@ludlow.vt.us

or Lister’s Office: 802-228-7206 or listers@ludlow.vt.us

or Parks & Recreation: 802-228-2655 or 802-245-4944 or ludlowrecreation@tds.net

The Black River Valley Senior Center is closed but still delivering Meals on Wheels.

MOUNT HOLLY

Mount Holly town offices are still open at this time. They are advising anyone who is sick to not come into the town office. Call 802-259-2391. The town just had their Selectboard meeting, and they are not anticipating changes to their April meeting.

The Mount Holly Library is closed.

CAVENDISH

The Town Office will be closed until further notice. The office staff will be there during regular office hours and are glad to help you if they’re able to.

Here’s how to reach them:

Call 802-226-7291 or 7292

or 7292 Town Manager: 802-356-0375 or brendan.mcnamara@cavendishvt.org

or Text: Brendan @ 802-356-0375

Diane at 802-738-8830 (Text only) or d.mcnamara@comcast.net

(Text only) or g_garrow@comcast.net

jen.leak@cavendishvt.org

Website: www.cavendishvt.com

Cavendish has assembled a Cavendish COVID-19 Team of seven volunteers to help coordinate providing help to local citizens who may need help obtaining medications, food deliveries, etc. Those efforts are being coordinated through the town office.

No decision about the next Selectboard meeting, during the first week of April, has been decided.

D.J. Bodyworks is closed to public classes, however, Boot Camp, Barre, and Yoga classes will be live-streamed and available online through Facebook live. Follow DG Bodyworks on Facebook for upcoming classes.

The Castle Hill Spa is closed. The Castle Hotel and The Pointe are also closed.

CHESTER

Chester Town Offices are closed to the public. Staff will remain working and available by phone or email to assist residents. Payment deadlines for water and sewer have been extended as have dog licensing applications. Additional details on other departments are available on the town’s website at www.chestervt.gov. For any additional questions contact the town office, call 802-875-2173.

The Chester Selectboard meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. is happening as scheduled and is still open to the public according to office staffers as of Tuesday, March 17.

According to their Facebook page, Jason Tostrup of Free Range Restaurant is providing trays of food for families in need of meal assistance. Families can pick up using drive-up service. Chester residents in need can reach out for meal services by calling 802-875-3346. Other take-out options are available for patrons.

BELLOWS FALLS

Bellows Falls Town Hall is closed to the public. They are requesting that you call the offices at 802-463-3964 to see if they can help you over the phone. You can use the website, www.rockbf.org, for forms and information. Check the town website and their four Facebook pages, Bellows Falls Police, Bellows Falls Fire, Opera House, and Rockingham Recreation for new information. Mail water, sewer, and tax payments to P.O. Box 370, 7 Square, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.

The Bellows Falls Recreation Department is closed as of Wednesday, March 18.

Bellows Falls Senior Center will be closed starting March 17 until further notice. They continue to serve their Meals on Wheels clients and are offering meals to go for pickup. The office will be staffed, so please call with any questions or concerns, at 802-463-3907.

The Bellows Falls Opera House is closed until further notice.

WESTON

Weston Town Office remains open to the public for their normal business hours, 8 a.m. -1 p.m., daily Monday through Friday. They are asking the public, however, to do as much as possible by email at clerk@westonvt.org, mail, over the phone 802-824-6645, or by appointment.

Wilder Memorial Library will temporarily halt all public events from Monday, March 16 through Thursday, April 30, 2020. They are remaining open to the public with normal hours of operation at this time, but encourage all guests to follow social distancing practices and to observe careful health and sanitation measures during their visits.

The Vermont Country Store is closed until further notice.

LONDONDERRY

Londonderry Town Office is open during their usual office hours. They are asking the public not to come in if feeling ill and discourage any research at this time. As of now, their Selectboard meetings will continue as scheduled with a 6 p.m. start time versus 7 p.m. Call 802-824-3356 with any questions.

South Londonderry Free Library is open during their regular hours Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To confirm continued access, call 802-824-3371.

Neighborhood Connections is closed to the public, but Director Delores Barbeau is manning the phones from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to coordinating resources and services as needed. Call 802-824-4343 with questions or if you are in need of services.

GRAFTON

Grafton Town Offices are likely closing to the public pending Selectboard approval. Town officials will be working and asking citizens to do as much as possible by mail, phone, and email. Call the office for information or help with any issues at 802-843-2419.

Grafton Public Library is suspending physical library operations until further notice. No overdue fines will be charged for materials due. A plan to provide virtual services and further updates will be provided on the library website at www.graftonlibrary.org next week. Visit their virtual branch 24/7 at www.graftonlibrary.org/digital.

The Nature Museum is closed until March 30, including all scheduled events.

SPRINGFIELD

The Springfield Town Office is closed to the public. The office continues to be staffed and those needing information or services can call 802-885-2104.

Springfield Selectboard meeting scheduled Monday, March 23 has currently not been canceled. They are exploring virtual options so the public might participate. Call the Town Office as the date approaches for further details.

Springfield Town Library is closed for at least three weeks.

Springfield Community Center and Senior Center are closed to the public until further notice. Employees at the senior center will be working so the public may contact them during normal hours with any questions or concerns at 802-885-3933.

Edgar May is closed until at least April 1.

Springfield Humane Society is closed to the public, including all volunteers, effective March 18. Adoptions will be handled online and appointments may be made once an application has been processed and approved. Fill out an application and email it. Message them on Facebook, via email spfldhumane@vermontel.net, or by phone 802-885-3997 with any questions. They will have staff at the shelter taking care of the animals, and hope to reopen to the public by April 8.

They have a pet food pantry that is stocked well right now. If you are in need of cat or dog food, please contact them to make an appointment to pick some up. This is a free service they provide to people in need. They are not accepting any donations at this time. If you’d like to donate monetarily, please either send a check or use PayPal, the link is at www.spfldhumane.org.