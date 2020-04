Local markets, grocery stores, and pharmacies

REGION – The following list of stores and pharmacies in our area are still open for your essential needs, although please note that some are limiting hours or providing curbside pickup only. Please be considerate of each store’s listed designated shopping hours that are specific to seniors, disabled, and immune-compromised patrons.

If you are shopping in-store, please respect the accepted six feet social distancing space recommended between customers. We will get through this together. Stay well, and stay strong.

Ascutney

Ascutney Market

802-674-9595

Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.–6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Curbside pickup available

Brownsville Butcher & Pantry

802-546-2900

Curbside pickup only

Tuesday-Sunday 7 a.m.–5 p.m.

Bellows Falls

Lisai’s Market

No phone calls

Open daily 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Greater Falls Pharmacy

802-460-2634

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Curbside pickup available

Walgreen’s Pharmacy

802-463-9910

Monday-Saturday 9a.m.-9p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Senior hours Tuesday 8-9 a.m.

Cavendish

Singletons General Store

802-226-7666

Open daily 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Encouraging curbside pickup and delivery

Charlestown, N.H.

Emma’s Market

603-826-0241

Monday-Friday 6 a.m.–8 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Curbside pickup available

Ralph’s Supermarket

603-826-3312

Open daily 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Chester

Lisai’s Chester Market

802-875-4715

Open daily 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Preorder day before by 5 p.m.

Curbside pickup available after 10 a.m.

Claremont, N.H.

Market Basket

603-543-1444

Open daily 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Senior hours daily 6-7 a.m.

Hannaford Supermarket

603-543-1681

Open daily 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Senior hours Tuesday–Thursday 6-7 a.m.

Walmart

603-507-2095

Open daily 7 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Hour-long senior shopping Tuesdays

Grocery pickup hours 11 a.m.–7p.m.

CVS Pharmacy

603-542-7742

Open daily Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.-7p.m.

Free prescription delivery

Sugar River Pharmacy of Claremont

603-542-6337

Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Curbside pickup preferred.

Grafton

MKT Grafton

802-843-2255

Open daily 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Curbside pickup only

See Facebook for menu

Jamaica

D&K’s Grocery Store

802-874-4151

Open daily 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Curbside side pickup only

Londonderry

Londonderry Village Market

802-824-3144

Open daily 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Mike & Tammy’s Food Market

802-824-8100

Open daily 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Curbside pickup available

Green Mountain Pharmacy

802-824-3344

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Curbside pickup by request 3-5 p.m.

Ludlow

Shaw’s

802-228-8468

Open daily 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Senior hours Tuesday and Thursday, 7-9 a.m.

Tyson Store

802-228-2284

Open daily 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Curbside pickup available.

Ludlow Pharmacy

802-228-2500

Drive-thru or curbside pickup only.

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Rite Aid

802-228-8477

Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Senior hours Monday-Friday 9-10 a.m.

Mount Holly

Belmont General Store

802-259-2292

Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Encouraging call ahead and curbside pickup

Will let customers in one at a time if needed

Putney

Putney General Store

802-387-4692

Open daily 7a.m.–6 p.m.

Curbside pickup available

Saxtons River

Saxtons River Village Market

802-869-2266

Open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Curbside pickup available

Springfield

Shaw’s

802-885-8450

Open daily 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Senior hours Tuesday & Thursday 7-9 a.m.

Jake’s South Street Market

802-885-5488

Tuesday–Thursday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

Route 106 North Market & Deli

802-886-3354

Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Curbside pickup available

Morse Market

802-886-5500

Curbside pickup only

Monday–Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Will deliver for homebound

Springfield Food Co-Op

802-885-3363

Curbside pickup only.

Monday-Friday 7a.m.-6 p.m.,

Rite Aid

802-885-5311

Open daily 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Senior hours Monday-Friday 9-10 a.m.

Springfield Pharmacy

802-885-6400

Curbside pickup and drive-thru only

Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-7p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free prescription mail and delivery

Townshend

River Bend Farm Market

802-365-4600

Open daily 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Curbside pickup available.

Harmonyville Store

802-365-9417

Reopening April 6

Lawrence’s Smoke Shop

802-365-7372

Open daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Curbside pickup available

Messenger Valley Pharmacy

802-365-4117

Curbside service and delivery available.

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Walpole, N.H.

Shaw’s

603-756-3771

Open daily 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Senior Hours Tuesday and Thursday 7–9 a.m.

Walpole Grocery

603-756-9098

Open daily Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Curbside pickup available

Discount Food Warehouse

603-445-5317

Open daily 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Walgreen’s Pharmacy

603-445-1900

Open daily 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Senior hours Tuesday 8-9 a.m.

Free prescription delivery

Westminster

Allen Brothers Farm Market

802-722-3395

Open daily 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

Curbside pickup available

Weston

Weston Marketplace

802-824-5818

Open daily 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Curbside pickup available

Windsor

Price Chopper

802-674-3470

Open daily 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Senior only hours 6-7 a.m.

Mr G’s Twin State Discount

802-674-5484

Monday-Saturday 9 a.m-6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rite Aid

802-674-2334

Open daily 8 a.m-8 p.m.

Senior hours daily 9-10 a.m.