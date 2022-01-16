Local healthcare workers vote in favor of joining UNAP healthcare union

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Healthcare workers at Vermont’s Springfield Hospital and Windham Center for Psychiatric Care voted on Dec. 23, 2021 in favor of joining the United Nurses and Allied Professionals, a regional health care union representing approximately 7,000 nurses, technologists, therapists, support staff, and other health care workers employed in Rhode Island, Vermont, and Connecticut. The union currently represents a number of healthcare workers in Vermont, including those at the Brattleboro Retreat and Copley Hospital, as well as counselors, coordinators, therapists, case managers and other mental health workers in Youth Services, and clinicians, RNs, therapists, social workers, and counselors with Health Care and Rehabilitative Services.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of this vote,” stated Eileen Glover, a psychiatric nurse at the Windham Center who helped organize the union campaign. “It’s a tough time to be a healthcare worker, and it’s important – now more than ever – that we have a strong voice on the job.”

Marcey Tucker, an endoscopy nurse at Springfield Hospital, added, “We want our workplace to be an environment of positivity, team-building, and better work/life balance so we can be the best we can be at the jobs we trained hard for and dedicate ourselves to every day.”

Alicia Reed, an ER nurse at Springfield Hospital, said, “We are seeking more input on key issues that impact the lives of healthcare workers and the patients we care for. We want to ensure hospital management is properly investing in the workforce and the supplies and equipment throughout the hospital. We want to ensure sufficient staffing ratios so workers and patients are protected. By having a strong union, we’ll ensure better working conditions, increase retention rates, and help attract people to the hospital and to the profession. We look forward to our first contract negotiation.”

35 workers voted in favor, 25 were opposed, and there were seven challenges. The union has already begun plans to form an elected leadership team for this local, and expects to begin bargaining their first contract later this month.