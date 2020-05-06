Local farmers cope with the current COVID-19 crisis

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – With the news on TV showing farmers plowing under crops earmarked for closed restaurants and not being able to be transport them to desperately needy food banks, one may wonder how our local farmers are faring? Janice Leary Jones is in touch with the local farming scene. For the past three years, she has been manager of the seasonal, weekly Greater Falls Farmers Market in Bellows Falls. One year before that, she was a vendor at the market as a “homesteader” in Westminster, having animals and growing vegetables and fruits.

Currently, Jones says she is seeing an “uptick” in demand for local foods. She sees local farmers as being busier than ever at this time of year. Now they are focusing on the work of keeping themselves and others healthy as well as producing foods and related farm products. Jones, however, noted that a lot of people were starting to shop online. She thought, “Gosh, we could do a better job of supporting local businesses,” and, “I could do something to effect change.”

So she volunteered, calling herself a “catalyst,” to create an online list of local producer resources that provide either delivery or curbside pick up similar to what some retail businesses in town are doing. Jones also says she reached out to “smaller folks and businesses who don’t have the name recognition of the bigger ones.”

The list is a project of Sustainable Valley Group, a group that organizes and manages the Great Falls Farmers Market. The list went out to a number of email list serve contacts, such as the farmers market and Rockingham Arts and Museum Project, that reach many in the local area.

Toni Kessler of West River Seeds in West Townshend is on the list. She says she is more a gardener than a farmer. She produces seeds that are adapted to the local climate. Kessler says, “Locally adapted seeds are important due to climate change.” She, like Jones, has noted that a lot of local farmers have seen an increase in business. She says, “More people have become aware of local seeds and food.”

With the current uncertainty, she has seen that many people are newly starting gardens and many farmers have found that commercial seed companies have sold out.

Also on the list is Nicole Crouch-Diaz of Between the Poppies Farm in Putney. She produces a variety of greens, culinary and medicinal herbs, and an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, popular since “it’s in such need.”

She is involved in organizing some local farmers in doing their own online sales. She says, “More people are turning to local agriculture as a sustainable source of food. We are incredibly blessed in this area [with the] amount of variety in what is available here.” She sees a lot of local support. “Everyone I know is working hard to support local producers.”

Good news for many of these vendors came in mid-April when local farmers markets were declared an “essential service,” and all are able to open as scheduled.

For more information about the online list, email Janice Leary Jones at greaterfallsfarmersmarket@gmail.com.