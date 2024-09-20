Legion dinner benefits the Hancock family

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 14, the world was turned upside down for Don and Geri (Green) Hancock when they learned their home, where Geri has lived for 20 years, on Route 103 in Chester, was on fire. The couple had just gotten out for their first date since their wedding last October. They had booked a cruise on Lake Sunapee, and had made it to Claremont, N.H., when they received the devastating phone call.

The couple arrived as the local fire departments worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire. The family was left with nothing but the clothes on their backs, but very fortunately, and most importantly, the family was not in the home at the time of the fire.

“We’ve decided date night is not happening anymore,” Geri commented, lightening the mood. Luckily her older daughter Olivia Nickerson took 17-year-old Allyssa Green to the Tunbridge Fair, leaving only their two dogs and cat in the home. The family did lose their cat, but someone driving by was able to get the two dogs, who were in their crates, and evacuate them from the building.

Proctorsville Fire Department was first to the scene, aiding Chester Fire Department who arrived shortly after. Chester “took the command and called for additional manpower and tankers for water supply. Many area departments worked to extinguish the heavily involved structure,” stated Proctorsville Fire Department online.

Geri said the fire was classified as undetermined, nonsuspicious. The fire chief and crews were unsure what caused the fire, thinking it could have been electrical, and pondered videos where the fire could have started, possibly being the front porch or Allyssa’s bedroom.

Geri’s car was totaled, and they are waiting on insurance to determine the outcome of Allyssa’s vehicle. Their mobile home on the property also received damage to the framing and extieror. If they tried to move it, “the windows probably would have fallen out,” Geri reported.

Ludlow American Legion member Steve Stariknok arrived that evening and “bought toothbrushes and milk,” and various items “just to survive for the night.” Local property owner Diane Knuth offered the family one of her rental units for a couple of weeks free of charge, and agreed to rent “at a very reasonable rate” for the month of October. Geri hopes to have a rental available to them for the beginning of November. “Steve and Diane have been a lifesaver,” Geri stated, “I don’t know what we would have done.”

The couple’s son John Cassidy created a GoFundMe account, expressing that his family “lost literally [everything] except for each other, my sister, and their two dogs.” Cassidy wrote, “My dad is a retired volunteer firefighter himself, and it’s unimaginable being on this side of it.” Cassidy added, “There are great people, and we have a great community…any little bit will help.” As of Sept. 20, the account raised over $27,000. If you are able to donate, you can visit the GoFundMe page at www.gofund.me/64412ee1.

Geri expressed that Hawk Properties in Plymouth, where she works, “has been great,” and they’ve all been donating to the account. Geri’s boss Jim Nielsen donated $5,000. Community members have been reaching out and offering any items that could be of use.

“I’m the one helping people usually,” Geri commented, “I’m not good at being the one accepting help…It’s hard to accept.”

Only one short year ago, during the July 2023 flooding, mom and daughter found themselves trapped on their roof for over two hours waiting on crews to rescue them. Geri reported that her husband Don tied extension cords together and was able to wade across. “There was raging water all around the house,” she said. Water rescue teams arrived just as the water started to recede.

They lost their garage and everything in their basement to the 2023 flood. And now they have lost their house and everything in it. “It’s been a tough couple of years,” Geri stated. Prior to that, the house was hit by the flooding of Hurricane Irene in 2011, and in 2009 a bever dam let go on Smokeshire Road that took out their garage.

“We are not rebuilding…so if anyone wants a good deal on some property,” Geri jokingly reported.

This community knows all too well how to come together and support one another in a time of need. This family has met the prerequisites, to say the least.

The Ludlow American Legion will be hosting a benefit dinner on Friday, Oct. 4, with appetizers at 5:30 p.m., and a baked ham dinner to follow, served with scalloped potatoes, glazed carrots, and apple crisp. Stariknok looks forward to hosting the event. “I love the whole sense of community,” he said. Please join the Legion in supporting the Hancock family.