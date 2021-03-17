Learning Reiki to take an active role in your health and healing

LUDLOW, Vt. – Reiki can be translated to “Universal Life Force Energy.” This energy flows through all of us and can be accessed by everyone as it is compatible with all cultures, religions, ethnicities, belief systems, and backgrounds. Reiki is not a religion. It is an ancient, natural, and safe method of healing and empowerment that effectively promotes healing, peace, and balance on all levels – physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual.

A holistic healing art for stress reduction, relaxation, and spiritual growth, Reiki is a method of amplifying our inner healing light, which is known as “ki.” Healthy “ki” nourishes the physical body and helps to balance mental and emotional energy.

Reiki is beneficial for every known illness and imbalance and can be used in conjunction with all other medical or therapeutic techniques to relieve side effects and promote recovery. Connecting with and developing a relationship with the Reiki universal life force energy can benefit all areas of your life, both personally and professionally, by reducing anxiety and stress, balancing your chakras, healing trauma, strengthening your intuition, and helping you gain insights and clarity to discover and align with your divine life purpose.

Join Jennifer Rose Esposito on Zoom for a Reiki II Virtual Certification Course Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. If you have received your first degree Reiki certification and would like to deepen your relationship, expand your knowledge, and enhance the healing power of the universal life force energy of Reiki, visit www.jasperforest.com for more information and to register for this class. Reiki I is a required prerequisite for Reiki II.

Reiki II introduces three ancient healing symbols that enhance your effectiveness as a Reiki practitioner and support healing and expansion in all areas of life, both for yourself and others. You will learn powerful channeling techniques such as scanning, beaming, and absent or distant Reiki to locate energetic blockages and dramatically increase the amount of Reiki energy flowing through yourself and the receiver. You will be exploring practical applications for using Reiki in your everyday life, including answering questions, finding misplaced items, an introduction to incorporating crystals, and aromatherapy into your Reiki sessions.

Jennifer Rose Esposito is a certified Usui Holy Fire III and Karuna Reiki master teacher. She has been practicing and teaching Reiki for 12 years. Jennifer is the owner of Jasper Forest, a holistic wellness business with a storefront in Ludlow, Vt.For more information, email Jennifer at jasperforestvt@gmail.com or go to www.jasperforest.com.

Written by Jennifer Rose Esposito