LAS hosts first annual Golf Tournament

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Monday, Oct. 3, the Ludlow Ambulance Service (LAS) held their first annual golf tournament and fundraiser at the Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt. “The event was very successful,” Chief Stephanie Grover was pleased to report. “We ended up having a great turnout.”

Kicking off at 10 a.m., a total of 14 teams consisting of 53 golfers participated in an 18-hole scramble, a putting competition, and a hole-in-one contest. The winning foursome from Okemo was made up of Steve Clark, Dave O’Neil, James Ribeiro, and Robin Tracy. The second-place team was Frank Heald, Bonnie Heald, Mary Jane Shomo, and Chuck Shomo. The winner of the closest to the pin contest was Dave O’Neil, and the fifty-fifty putting contest was won by Steve Clark.

The tournament wrapped up with lunch at Calcuttas and a raffle, with prizes donated by event sponsors and local businesses. Sponsorship was provided by William Ravis VT Properties, Mack Molding, Mary Davis Realty and Inside Edge Rentals, Engel and Volkers, Knight Tubs, Ludlow Insurance Agency, Brewfest Beverage, Lake Rescue Association, Wadsworth Design, Okemo, Main and Mountain, Bensons Chevrolet, LaValley’s Building Supply, and more.

With final numbers still outstanding, Grover noted the tournament raised around $10,000, to be used for continuing education and certification programs for current emergency medical service providers.

Grover said they are looking forward to next year’s tournament, which has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.