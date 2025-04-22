Julian Quarry issues continue in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Having skipped their first of two monthly meetings in April, the Chester Selectboard met on Wednesday, April 16, for their only meeting of the month.

Town manager Julie Hance told the board that she was investigating the possibility of providing official town email addresses and laptops to board members for use in official business, in response to the possibility of public records requests under the State of Vermont’s recent ethics legislation. This would both streamline access to information and documentation when such requests are made, as well as protect board members’ personal emails, information, and devices from being subject to such a request.

The board also elected to hold one meeting per month in the months of June-August.

Moving on, the board invited residents living near the quarry owned and operated by Julian Materials LLC, located in Gassets along Route 10 and Dean Brook Road and commonly known as the Julian Quarry, to speak about what they said were recently observed violations committed by the operators of the quarry. Multiple residents detailed activities they had witnessed at the quarry, alleging that there has possibly been unpermitted drilling and blasting aimed at facilitating rock extraction below grade level, as well as noise violations, and deliberate pollution of nearby Dean Brook with wastewater from the quarrying operation.

A particular point of contention was Chester’s ability, or lack thereof, to enforce violations against Julian Materials. Residents insisted that the town has not done enough to hold Julian Materials accountable for their continued violations, and has refused to issue any further violation notices in accordance with a stipulation signed by lawyers for both the Town of Chester and Julian Materials in April of 2024.

A provision of the stipulation states that “Chester may enforce this stipulation, and…any future violation of this stipulation will constitute unpermitted land development which are subject to the impositions of such fines and penalties and such other relief as may be necessary to enjoin any violation by a court of competent jurisdiction.” Residents insisted to the board that this provision and several others contained in the stipulation gave the town the authority to unilaterally enforce violations such as the dumping of wastewater into Dean Brook, which would normally be up to the State of Vermont to enforce due to the state’s sole jurisdiction over water quality in rivers and streams. The board, however, felt that the town’s lawyer would need to be involved in any decisions regarding enforcement, to ensure that the town is acting within its legal rights and not spending taxpayer money on a shaky legal case.

“We would have to hire some kind of an environmental engineer if you were actually going to go to court and say ‘this is what’s in the water,’” board member Peter Hudkins told those present, continuing to say that it “certainly can be something that we can look into.”

In the end, the board authorized Hance by consensus to spend money on legal fees in order to investigate enforcement options against Julian Materials.

The Chester Selectboard will hold their next meeting on Wednesday, May 7, at 6:30 p.m., at the Chester Town Hall.