Josh Mosher Memorial Benefit a rockin’ success

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Loyal Order of Moose Lodge recently hosted a music celebration to honor the life of Josh Mosher, a local musician and Westminster native who tragically lost his life in February.

The celebration was created and organized by several of Josh’s bandmates and music friends from the past 20 years, who all wanted to help ease the sudden financial burden placed on his family. The special 12-hour “family friendly” event featured seven area bands, many of which featured musicians who had recorded and performed with Josh.

The bands performing included Just The Tip, Off The Hook, Rust And Ruin, Tothar, Curst, Vale End, and Day to Attend. There was also an “open jam session” to conclude the festivities.

Several area businesses were gracious in donating some $1,400 worth of prizes and gift certificates to support the raffles throughout the day. The celebration raised a total of $3,300, with all proceeds going directly to the Mosher family.

A special “compilation CD” titled “180 Seasons,” compiled and produced by Jeff Richards, was also available at the event, featuring all original songs that Josh played and sang on from several of the bands he was a part of over a much too short, 20-year span.

“Our family wishes to thank Joshua’s music friends in the various bands who performed, and all those who attended our Celebration of Life,” Josh’s father, Gary Mosher, stated after the event. “Everyone showed a tremendous outpouring of love for our Joshua. Many thanks to all who were involved in putting this benefit together for our family, and I know Joshua was watching down with a huge smile…he is so proud of you all.”

Everyone involved in the Josh Mosher Memorial Benefit would like to thank the following businesses and friends who donated items and gift certificates for the raffles: Bellows Falls Opera House, Car Quest, Springfield Cinema, Imperial, Diamond Pizza, Dari Joy, Westminster Auto, Faith’s Ford, O’Reilly’s, River Side Auto, Lisai’s Corner Deli, Smitty’s, Cobb Co., Famous Pizza, Dog Daze, Pizza Palace, Pete’s Farmstand, Green Mountain Classics, D & R And Sons Auto, and Joe Milliken.

Special thanks go out to Todd and Debbie Westfall, Robert J. Obremski, Tim Heidbrink, Jeff Richards, Peggy Jellie, and the Moose Lodge staff.