Joint Board hears updates on town, village operations

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, March 31, the Bellows Falls and Rockingham Joint Board heard updates from officials on village and town operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Municipal Manager Wendy Harrison explained that the municipal offices had reduced scheduling and expenses. The town clerk is alternating shifts with the assistant clerk and all phones were being forwarded to cell phones. Dog licenses were still due April 1; the deadline could not be changed, however, the town could waive the late fee.

Selectboard Chair Gaetano Putignano asked about laid-off employees, and Harrison said there were none. Finance Director Shannon Burbela explained that “the attorney said a lay-off is not the answer,” but the town was looking at furloughs, which would offer no salary but employees would still maintain their benefits and be eligible for unemployment.

Acting Police Chief Bemis explained that for both the public and officers’ safety, they were limiting contact and had modified the department’s operations. Complaints that could be handled over the phone were, but he insisted, “If it is a life safety issue, we will respond and be there.”

Health Officer Chuck Wise and Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis were working closely with Bemis, Burbela, and Harrison and adapting all protocols daily. Wise explained, “When we get – not if – COVID positive in our ranks, it is imperative we are following CDC guidelines.”

Trustee James McAuliffe suggested establishing a sub-committee consisting of two Trustees and two Selectboard members to finalize the updated personnel rules. Village President Deborah Wright, McAuliffe, Peter Golec, and Ben Masure volunteered.

Wright is making masks for Rockingham Helps, and if anyone had extra elastic to donate, please contact her at safetyguaranteed@hotmail.com.

Development Director Gary Fox said the Basin Farm’s Common Sense store was currently outfitting the Town Hall storefront but had postponed their opening.

Fox suggested residents check the Rockingham Free Public Library’s website at www.rockinghamlibrary.org for COVID-19 updates and to fill out the survey, which has generated over 120 volunteers and 35 people requesting help. Fox said the Waypoint Center is open daily from 9-10 a.m. to collect donations, and he wanted to thank Chroma for donating gloves.

The next Joint Board meeting is scheduled for June 30.

Check the www.rockbf.org for updated information. Paper bulletins were posted at the Saxtons River Market, the old Cambridgeport Country Store, the Park and Ride at Exit 6, the Current office, and a location in Lower Bartonsville.