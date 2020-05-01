Joint Board appoints Chuck Wise interim municipal manager

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, April 28, the Joint Board of the Bellows Falls Village Trustees and the Rockingham Selectboard met to discuss and appoint an interim municipal manager.

Village President Deborah Wright began the meeting with a quick reminder that this was “A time when more than ever we need to take care of and for each other. I care for my community, therefore, I wear a mask, please do the same.”

Wendy Harrison’s last day as manager is May 15, and the boards moved to authorize town planner and health officer Chuck Wise as interim manager.

Village Trustee Stefan Golec made the motion, James McAuliffe seconded for the board to enter in agreement, and the Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Wise.

Select Board member Stefan Golec made the motion for the board, seconded by Ben Masure to appoint Wise as interim manager, the board passed the appointment, 4-1 with Peter Golec against.

Wise will begin his position as interim municipal manager May 15.

Susan Hammond wanted to thank Harrison for her time with the town of Rockingham and said, “It’s been a pleasure working with you” and wished Harrison luck.

Hammond also expressed her hope that the interim position be of “short duration,” to prevent “burning out a staff member.”