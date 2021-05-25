JC’s Market grand opening Memorial Day Weekend

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – JC’s Market and Deli, located on Main Street in North Springfield, will be open for business Friday, May 28. A month earlier, the new owners, the Claflin Family, announced the purchase of the former Morse’s Market property on Facebook and the community buzz was instant. John Claflin, his wife Joey, and their two daughters Taylor, 15, and Gracie, 12, are excited to bring this family business into town.

John Claflin, a firefighter with Springfield Fire Department for 19 years, has always loved community relations. He used to work at his uncle’s convenience store as well as operating Jackson’s Dream food stand with his father at Wellwood Orchards and regional fairs. While he will continue both at the fire department and Jackson’s Dream, he felt this year was the perfect opportunity to pursue one of his dreams to open his own market.

Joey has run a registered home-based childcare center for the last 16 years, and started the pre-K program this school year. At the end of her day with the children at Happy Feet, she will help with the odds and ends tasks that need to be done in the store. “She’s excited to see the potential this store has to offer,” John said. Joey is also excited to work with the people coming on board; “They will become our community family.”

The location in North Springfield was perfect because it had potential to expand, but it was also well situated in the community, especially being so close to the industrial park. Claflin aspires to make the market a destination as well as a community hub where customers will feel more like family.

Many members of the Claflin family have been involved over the past year with opening the market. His parents have helped behind the scenes with shuttling Taylor and Gracie – both high-achieving students and dedicated dancers – to their extra-curricular activities. His father has also helped with cleaning the store while his mother helped to set up the kitchen and deli. His sister and her family have also pitched in. In all, John says that at least 10 family members have been fully involved in the market.

“My job is to shoot for the sky,” says John. “Their job is to rein me back in.”

Family, like community, is an extremely important value to the Claflins, which is why they invite customers to share their suggestions. It’s also why they will be closing earlier on Sundays so they can spend time together.

JC’s Market and Deli will offer a full meat case, a full deli with meats and cheese sold by the pound, as well as made-to-order grinders – made with cabbage instead of lettuce for a little crunch. There will also be a cooler with easy to-go options of sandwiches and wraps, salads, burgers, hot dogs, pastas, and more. For those looking to grab a quick breakfast, they will have breakfast sandwiches as well as bacon and eggs and other standard breakfast fare. The market will also have standard convenience store offerings including a selection of wine and beer, milk, eggs, bread, and other staple groceries.

A unique offering not to be missed is their fresh-squeezed lemonade, which will be made in-person for customers to see.

JC’s Market & Deli will be open Monday though Friday, from 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks will still be required for the time being and curbside pickup can be arranged by calling 802-886-5500. The market is handicap accessible at the School Street entrance. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/JCs-Market-Deli-100143205569206.