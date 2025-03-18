Green Mountain Therapeutics celebrates a successful first year

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Saturday, March 15, was the first anniversary celebration of Green Mountain Therapeutics (GMT), a cannabis dispensary on North Main Street in Londonderry that carries locally grown products from small-batch, craft cultivators.

Many of her regular customers wished owner Kellie D’Elia-Laskin a “happy birthday” as they came by the shop, and it was evident that GMT has become a real part of the community. D’Elia-Laskin helped several out-of-town visitors as well, some who were stopping in after skiing that morning. A few commented on the quality of the product GMT carries, which is something D’Elia-Laskin has worked hard to achieve, and takes quite seriously.

D’Elia-Laskin researched the Vermont market thoroughly, and, through introductions from friends and other referrals, connected with a small group of cultivators, “legacy growers,” who are dedicated to growing premium quality cannabis using sustainable, earth-conscious methods. Many are family-owned companies that go back generations, like Tao Labs, who were scheduled to make an appearance at GMT that Saturday afternoon. Flavor Line Cannabis and Green Mountain High Growers are other grassroots family-operators whose products are sold at GMT.

The whole experience of shopping at GMT has been carefully curated by D’Elia-Laskin, who wanted to create a space that feels welcoming, safe, and supportive. The large foyer/waiting area is designed for comfort and security, and has funky, retro design accents. The building was formerly a gas station, and D’Elia-Laskin has lovingly paid homage to that with her rustic, factory-inspired decor.

D’Elia-Laskin said she appreciates how the state made room for legacy growers as the cannabis industry became legal in Vermont, respecting the culture, innovation, and experience of cultivators across the Green Mountain State. But she feels there could be more done to support the retailers, especially in the southern portion of the state. The Cannabis Control Board (CCB) is located in Montpelier, and Vermont Growers Association (VGA) is based in Burlington. Since the regulated market is still in its early stages, D’Elia-Laskin hopes there is more of an effort made toward inclusion in the future.

The biggest challenge of the past year, D’Elia-Laskin admits, is “finding a work-life balance. I was raised with a strong work ethic, and I’m just that way. I put a lot of pressure on myself.”

Although she finds it hard to delegate, D’Elia-Laskin recently hired a part-time employee, and she looks forward to finally being able to take an evening off now and then.

D’Elia-Laskin spoke about how seeing the cannabis industry become more normalized is encouraging. She recalled waiting on a woman a couple of weeks ago, on March 5, Ash Wednesday. “She came in from church services across the street with ashes on her forehead,” D’Elia-Laskin laughed. “That’s how normal it has become.”