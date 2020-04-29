Grafton Nature Museum adapts to COVID-19 closure

GRAFTON, Vt. – One of our unique local treasures is the Nature Museum in Grafton. Executive Director Vanessa Stern says she knows of no time in its 31 years that it has been shut down to visitors as it has been with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

This year all the typical school spring field trips that usually include nature walks on nearby trails have been canceled, and six major adult programs have been postponed. These included a National Geographic talk by Kieran Molveney on the Arctic and the changed polar bear population, a fern walk and talk by Lynn Lavine, and John and Nancy Hayden, authors of “Farming on the Wild Side” on organic growing. Also on hold are workshops on journal making by Lisa Robards and sketching with Susan Sawyer. Stern says, “This is a first, but we’re still alive and online with learning.”

Every Monday, now through virtual connections, a new blog comes out. The museum offers a nature journaling exercise based on a different nature-themed topic. They are also presenting three different nature craft projects. There is “Tree Trivia,” “Friday Finds,” which tries to get people outside to find something specific in nature, and a “Weekend Wonder” photo contest. These programs are based on people going out and exploring nature.

Stern says that ironically they had just started a program about “less screen time and more green time.” They have now changed that to “a little screen time to get more green time.” She notes that the museum property accesses town trails in Grafton, and the trail network of the Windham Foundation’s Grafton Ponds is “just down the road.”

In conjunction with April 22 being the 58th anniversary of Earth Day, the museum has introduced two new offerings, both of them are nature writing programs. One is called “Metamorphosis.” It gets participants to express how sheltering in place has changed their own and others’ relationship to nature. The other, “Spring Time Love Letters,” is a “snail mail” project. Participants can send a love letter to nature to the museum, and staff will send back an answering letter with what Stern calls “a little surprise.”

As to the future, Stern says they are still hoping to offer their annual summer camp in July. The postponed adult programs should be rescheduled. And their big annual Fairy House Festival fundraiser is still scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 26 and 27. Volunteers build and donate miniature fairy houses from all natural materials that are displayed in the museum on nearby trails, children can participate in fairy house building workshops, and food and entertainment are also available. Hopefully, we – and the fairies – will all be more back to normal by then.

The museum’s current online programs and other information are available at www.nature-museum.org.