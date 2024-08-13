GNL expands clothing and accessories department into new space

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Just over a year after opening in their new warehouse location in the Springfield Plaza, Great Northern Liquidation (GNL) has announced they are expanding into the formerly empty retail space adjacent to them, bringing GNL’s total footprint to nearly 20,000 square feet. The space, which was once included in the scope of the larger warehouse, was easily reconnected after taking down a partially completed wall.

GNL owners Lisa and Rick Young bought the racks from the downtown Springfield SEVCA store that recently went out of business, and they want to help fill the void left in the community by the thrift store’s closing. GNL already carries a small selection of clothing and accessories, and Lisa said they had more inventory in storage, so made the decision to create a dedicated department that will offer resale clothing, purses, shoes, and jewelry.

Lisa and Rick’s son Ricky has a keen eye when it comes to design and placement of merchandise, and the three are working together to complete the final touches on the new space, at this point mainly brightening up the lighting. The plan is to have the front half stocked by the end of August, then continue moving toward the back of the building, updating the space and filling in the rest of the department’s inventory. Other store items will juggle around a bit to accommodate the expansion; rugs will move to the new “back wall,” and their selection of art pieces will relocate to the entrance of the new space, inviting customers in. The entrance from the parking lot remains the main store entrance.

Lisa held a contest on GNL’s Facebook page asking customers for suggestions on a name for the newly designed department, and said there were many good ideas, and a lot of amusing submissions. One of her favorites was a take on “GNL,” suggesting they call the new section “Good ‘n Laundered.” Lisa thinks they will probably go with “The Clothing Connection.”

By late August, the new department should be up and running, and a grand opening will be planned for some time in September, after the store has had a chance to reset.

GNL continues to take donations of clothing and accessories, and Lisa said, “sometimes we can pay,” but the idea is to keep sales at bargain-level pricing to further serve the needs of the Springfield community.

Follow GNL on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GreatNorthernLiquidation, for current deals and announcements.