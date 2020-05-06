GMUSD looks for 10-15% cut from recently approved 2020-21 budget

CHESTER, Vt. – GMUSD board held a special meeting April 28 via Zoom to address budget concerns resulting from anticipated state budget shortfalls causing steep property tax hikes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This meeting was in anticipation of a scheduled GMUSD Finance Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 5.

Superintendent Meg Powden reported that she had frozen budgets this fiscal year for GMUSD, LMHUUSD, and TRSU with the only exceptions being for professional development funding needed for teachers to complete licensure requirements by June 2020; ongoing needed construction projects including summer cleaning and maintenance; and any essential requests from the school principals.

Finance Director Cheryl Hammond reported that they were still anticipating some graduation expenses, as well as boiler repairs at both Green Mountain Union High School and Cavendish Town Elementary School. Although the district was saving money on transportation for special education, between additional assessments and other factors including possible previous over-reimbursement, that they would likely not see any savings through special education. Hammond was trying to negotiate some service fees lower if they were not providing the same level of service. She was able to renegotiate the bus loan from 2.95 to 1.95% and was looking at the heating oil contract but had not yet made any decision.

Powden said that possible cuts of 11 part- and full-time positions would total approximately $32,000 – or less if the district continued to pay their health insurance. These cuts could only happen to para and support staff since teacher contracts will not allow for Reductions in Force this year or next year.

Board member Doug McBride said that there wasn’t a lot to be gained by that small a cut. “It doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of gold in those hills,” he said.

Powden agreed that there was not much savings to be gained and that these were long-time staffers, many of whom had stepped up in a big way to help with food service and long-distance learning.

CTES Principal Deb Beaupre also expressed concern about reducing paras, saying they are helping kids who have special needs every day. She was also concerned that if they were furloughed, they would not be around to be rehired later.

McBride expressed his concern for taxpayers and how they will be able to absorb the staggering increase in property taxes that the state and education legislators were anticipating, estimated at between 25 and 50 cents per $100,000 of property value.

Board members Mike Studin and Jeannie Wade both expressed caution with making cuts for staff that may be essential once students returned. There was also discussion that some federal help may yet be coming that is unknown now.

Fred Marin also expressed the need to be slow, careful, and thoughtful for the short-term. He also expressed that there may be an opportunity to overhaul the way schools are funded.

The board agreed to formally ask the administration to provide pro-forma budgets, for this upcoming fiscal year with a recommended 10% and a 15% reduction in the budget for their upcoming Finance Committee meeting.

Hammond agreed to provide the pro-forma options; however she made clear that the budget had already been approved by taxpayers, but that they could adjust payments accordingly to meet the reductions if approved.

The May 5 Finance Committee meeting had initially intended to look at 2021-22 budget but focused instead on 2020-21. Subsequent budgets would also be addressed in future meetings.

An executive session was convened to discuss the sabbatical of CAES teacher Frank Kelley that was approved by the board in October, but no public action was taken once the board emerged from the session.