GMUSD Board goes on the record for wage freeze; discusses graduation

CHESTER, Vt. – The Green Mountain Union School Board made several staffing decisions including requesting a wage freeze for all positions across the GMUSD for one year, during their May 21 remote meeting.

The board finally went on the record on their decision to request a wage freeze for all bargaining and non-bargaining district school staffers for a year, a move which required prompting from a local reporter who reminded the board that they had emerged from a joint LMHUUSD and GMUSD executive session earlier this month, saying they would go on the record during their next board meeting but had not yet done so. After considerable back and forth, recommendation for the wage freeze for both bargaining and non-bargaining staffers was officially and unanimously approved.

At Chester-Andover Elementary School, the decision was made not to fill a K2 position. There was a fourth grade teacher resignation that was filled with a transfer, leading to a 3rd grade position open, which has been advertised and will be filled.

CAES fifth and sixth grade teacher Frank Kelley requested that his previously granted sabbatical for 2020-2021 be withdrawn and that he be reinstated as a fifth and sixth grade CAES teacher, saving the board the cost of a year-long substitute. The request was welcome news to the GMUSD Board, which had received criticism from other teachers and from members of the board for the hasty Oct. 17, 2019 sabbatical approval.

The hiring of a new GMUHS guidance counselor, Landon Elliott-Nags, was approved. The position was budgeted in the current year and specifically added to help the flux of approximately 50 incoming Black River students. After some pushback for an additional hire, Superintendent Meg Powden reminded the board that the Green Mountain administrators restructuring plan, which saved approximately $100,000 by not hiring an assistant principal, was based on the addition of this planned guidance counselor.

In TRSU administration news, curriculum director Michael Eppolito is resigning at end of this year. There was no discussion of whether the position would be filled immediately or not.

Planning for the June 19 GMUHS graduation was also a hot topic during the board meeting beginning with GMUHS principal Lauren Fierman updating saying they were still looking at what options were possible when following the guidelines from the Vermont Agency of Education. She confirmed, however, that at the moment, the 47 graduating students and families being all together would not be possible based on the current restrictions, which limits gathering student numbers to likely 25.

GMUHS high school senior Madison Wilson read a prepared statement outlining a detailed plan for a socially distant graduation spread out on the Green Mountain soccer field with parents, students, and administrators spread out on the field. Wilson received strong praise from Powden and other board members for her presentation, and board members and the superintendent requested copies of her detailed plan.

Fierman also expressed her admiration of Wilson’s efforts, however again reiterated her adherence to the AOE guidelines. She did express that if those guidelines change, that she would quickly act to implement a ceremony that would work within those loosening parameters in hopes they would be more attractive to students.

The TRSU summer program “Camp Go Wild” has been approved with camp director Venissa White reworking the program to adhere to the new restrictions handed down for the AOE for summer and child programs. The camp’s 75 students have been broken into three groups and locations to achieve the required safety standard. The camp is currently full, but White is filling any cancellations with a waiting list.

Next GMUSD meeting is June 18 via Zoom. Link for the meeting to be found on the TRSU website.