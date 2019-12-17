CAVENDISH, Vt. – Green Mountain Unified School District board members began their Dec. 12 meeting responding to criticism leveled by Superintendent Meg Powden at the recent TRSU board meeting, during which she said that based on several recent GMUSD Finance Committee meetings, “It’s clear to me that the spirit of collaboration is not longer there.”

Specifically, Powden was referring to several positions that had been put before the GMUSD Finance Committee that they refused to support, among them an early literacy coordinator, health educator, SU transportation coordinator, and SU foodservice coordinator. Also recommended was increasing the STEAM coordinator. GMUSD did agree to increase their STEAM coordinator position, from .4 to full-time, a position that would only serve their district.

Later in the meeting, it was revealed that a SU transportation coordinator would no longer be needed since LMHUUSD had decided to coordinate their own transportation.

Powden’s comments to the TRSU talked about her frustration after she presented their priorities for the entire supervisory union but that were not supported. Powden talked specifically about the early literacy coordinator, which she said had been a priority for the GMUSD when they had identified their goals during a retreat earlier in the year.

In the TRSU meeting, Powden then put three of the positions before their committee, hoping for approval: early literacy coordinator, health educator, and an additional STEAM position that would help service the LMHUUSD.

Though there was support from one TRSU board member in particular, those additional positions were not approved. TRSU board member Dan Buckley said that the Green Mountain board has already said “no.” He said he wouldn’t want the TRSU to force anything down their throats, anymore than he’d want something approved that the LMHUUSD board had rejected.

In the Dec. 12 meeting, GMUSD board member Mike Studin read a prepared statement in response to those comments made by Powden in front of the TRSU board regarding her assessment of the GMUSD board’s willingness to collaborate.

Studin said that in the years he’s been a board member, the common theme from the TRSU has been that they need more positions and more money. “This year has been more of the same,” he said. Studin said that the positions recommended were not teacher positions, but rather TRSU controlled coordinator positions that don’t provide “boots on the ground.”

“I find it disingenuous for the superintendent to lecture this board because she feels that it is not supporting her initiatives. The administration’s role is to act on the priorities of this board, not the other way around. I feel that the SU’s response to the district’s needs is always to spend more money and to hire more people, which is frustrating to me,” Studin said.

Kate Lamphere said she was concerned about the allegation that the board was somehow not cooperating. She said that early on they had identified trust as being an issue between the TRSU and the board. If there was an assumption the board was not collaborating “that conversation should have been had with this board,” she said.

Rick Alexander said his biggest concern was that taxes will push taxpayers out of town and that he felt they had been blindsided by four positions added by administration.

Board Chair Joe Fromberger said that if they propose a budget that’s not reasonable, it won’t be approved by the residents. He said they have to find a balance in the best interest of the next generation, but in a way that this generation can support.

Powden responded later in the meeting to the criticism, saying she had every intention of talking to the board about her concerns, but because the TRSU board pays her salary, it was appropriate to go to them first and then go out to the district boards.

She went onto explain that early in her tenure, there had been two co-chairs, Bob Herbst and Allison DeLauriers, during the ACT 46 merger process that had been effective and made a real difference in collaboration between the districts. “I was lamenting that loss,” she said. “I was not saying you were not collaborating amongst each other.”

Several of the board members agreed that both Herbst and DeLauriers had been valuable to the process.

Powden also said that as with individual schools, the administration was asked to come with their wish list as part of the budgeting process. Of the five positions they recommended, “None of those positions are administrative positions. Those are positions that we see will best help our system,” she said.

Powden went on to say that the position support the teachers as they work with students and also think system-wide.

“I’m happy to be in conversation with you about collaboration. That was my intent. However, it’s important for me, because TRSU is the board I am hired by, that I talk to them first about my concerns,” Powden said.

Kate Lamphere asked what they could do to address trust issues so they could be aligned and so everything wouldn’t seem so challenging. Powden agreed that it would be helpful to facilitate a conversation between a board and the administration. Lamphere suggested they use an unbiased facilitator, someone not from the educational system, and Powden agreed.

The next GMUSD meeting is Jan. 16 at Green Mountain Union High School at 6 p.m.