CHESTER, Vt. – The Green Mountain Union High School (GMUHS) boys soccer team won the state championship after winning their game against Stowe on Saturday, Nov. 2. They were escorted home, from the Ludlow Fire Department back to GMUHS, by the Chester, Ludlow, and Proctorsville fire departments. The boys had a fantastic season, with an overall record of 17-1. Congratulations Green Mountain varsity boys.