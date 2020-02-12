Gallery at the VAULT entices visitors with 10th annual Chocolate Tasting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT hosted their annual chocolate tasting fundraiser and raffle Saturday, Feb. 8, featuring delectable treats from area businesses as well chocolate specialties from their own talented staffers.

Approximately 100 visitors worked their way around the festive chocolate laden tables, sampling the bounty while enjoying student artwork on display on the surrounding walls and then meandered amidst the artwork in the larger gallery.

Local restaurants and shops like the Inn at Weathersfield, Heritage Bakery, Champlain Chocolates, Aroma Catering, Vermont Country Store, and Springfield Food Co-op all donated some of their specialties while staffers impressed the crowds with such yummies as whoopie pies filled with vibrant pink crème, dark chocolate dipped dried fruit, and fudge drizzled macaroons.

This is the 10th year for this unique fundraiser and traditionally falls right before Valentine’s Day; a great time of year to sample chocolate creations according to Gallery at the VAULT board president Diane Kemble. “Chocolate has proven a wonderful incentive to entice folks in come check out the gallery at the same time,” she said.

The event also includes a raffle where you could purchase tickets to win theater tickets to Northern Stage and Weston Playhouse, Wood’s Maple Syrup, Lindt Chocolate, Tea for Two gift basket assortment, art supplies, and other local gift certificates. The proceeds will be used to support their many art programs and classes throughout the year.

The Gallery at the VAULT, which stands for “Visual Art Using Local Talent,” itself has been around for 18 years and is a nonprofit organization as well as a Vermont State Craft Center. Inside their unique space, which houses an authentic bank vault right in the center of the gallery, is artwork from local artists and craftspeople that span everything from traditional paintings to pottery, jewelry, and crafts made from stone, metal, fabric, and glass. The work is for sale by commission and gives working artists a place they can display and sell their work.

It’s very much a community art center according to Kemble, offering classes, workshops and special exhibits throughout the year and encouraging art from all ages and abilities through its programs.

The gallery is part of a downtown Springfield that is redefining itself these days, with lots of building renovation, new businesses, and an upcoming park soon to be developed along the riverfront. Kemble is excited to see the changes that are revitalizing the downtown and making the gallery even more of a destination. Even without all the chocolate, this is a sweet place to visit.

The Gallery at the VAULT is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. For details, visit www.galleryvault.org.