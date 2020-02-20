Fun times at the Chester Winter Carnival

CHESTER, Vt. – It was very cold but sunny this past weekend as the town of Chester celebrated their annual Winter Carnival, featuring several fun-filled events and activities for all ages.

On Saturday, the festivities began with the Chester Snowmobile Club hosting demo rides for kids, with some 70 riders ages 11 and under participating. The course was set up off Route 103 on the field next to the Chester American Legion.

“It’s a pretty cold morning, but the sun is shining and my son, Devan, is having a blast going on a snowmobile run,” said Brad Saucier, who lives in Southern Maine and was visiting friends in Chester for the weekend. There were also sledding and sleigh rides available at Lover’s Lane with Smokeshire Farm.

For those not seeking the chilly outdoors on Saturday morning, another option was to enjoy the wonderful world of Troy Wunderle’s Big Top Adventure Workshop held at the Chester-Andover Elementary School.

Troy’s circus workshop is an interactive adventure that allows participants of all ages to try their hand at a variety of activities including juggling, plate spinning, hula hooping, feather balancing, pogo sticking, jump roping, unicycling, stilt walking, and more.

On Saturday afternoon, activities included a pie-tasting benefit event at the Southern Pie Café on Main Street, with all proceeds being donated to the Chester Recreation Department, before everyone headed down to the Pinnacle for a bonfire and ice skating party.

On Sunday, the Pinnacle was the location for the carnival’s annual broom hockey tournament. In the championship game, the Keene Owls team from Keene, N.H., outlasted Chester’s Green Mountain kids in double-overtime.

“We played a regulation game and then a ‘golden goal’ overtime and the score was still 0-0,” Chester Recreation Director Matthew McCarty said. “We then did a shoot off and the Keene Owls finally got the win in the fourth round. The title game was a lot fun and a great way to cap off another successful winter carnival.”