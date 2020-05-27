Former Bellows Falls Mike Brown resident publishes first book

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Former Bellows Falls resident and Bellows Falls Union High School graduate Mike Brown recently released his first book titled, “The Umpire’s Bunkhouse,” published by Outskirts Press in Denver. Brown has led an interesting life revolving around writing, public relations, and sports. Brown even contributed a column to this newspaper back in the day!

“I’ve always been a writer, curious and looking for a good story,” Brown said in a recent interview. “In 1970, my mother clipped out my first byline story in Bellows Falls and I was hooked! ‘The Umpire’s Bunkhouse’ is my first book with 12 more to come!”

After graduating in the early ’70s from BFUHS with four letters in varsity sports, Mike received a degree in journalism from St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., and also played college baseball. After college, his professional life revolved around journalism and public relations, taking him from Vermont to New York and Ohio.

Brown’s sports writing adventures included covering the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., was assigned to the International Ski Congress in Turkey, and also covered the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. throughout the 1980s. Mike has also won several national awards over the years for his media success.

“After 10 years of newspaper journalism, I then shifted to working public relations at colleges for 14 years, and retired as director of communications for the Ohio Board of Regents that leads all higher education. I come from a long line of teachers and started substitute teaching at local schools. My late mother, Judy Marshall Brown, was a teacher in Bellows Falls for 35 years, my sister is a teacher, and my grandmother also taught for many years.”

His first book reveals that Brown’s love of writing about baseball runs deep. “I had umpired for a week in 2018, then came back in 2019 for four weeks with notebook in hand. I knew there are a few baseball books about the behind the scenes lifestyle of umpiring, and Outskirts Press agreed to publish my book. Now, there’s a possibility of a New York producer making a movie about ‘The Umpire’s Bunkhouse.’”

For more information, visit www.outskirtspress.com/TheUmpiresBunkHouse.