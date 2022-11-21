Featured pets

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Doberman fans feast your eyes on these beauties! Brownie and Little Sister are 9-month-old half Doberman Pinscher puppies, with docked tails, longing for families to call their very own. We are not looking to place them together, but hoping they have homes for the holidays. They do well with other dogs and did not mind the cats. For more information, call 802-885-3997 or to adopt one go to www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are open by appointment only.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org