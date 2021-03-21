Featured Pets: Tim and William

Looking for some bunny to love? Tim and William are 1- to 2-year-old lop mixes. They came to us from an overcrowded home. Both bunnies are shy but are learning to trust and will need an owner to socialize them more. These two are not bonded and can go to separate indoor homes. Both have been neutered and use their litter boxes. If you would like to give one of these boys a loving home, you can fill out an application on our website or call us for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org