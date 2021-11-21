Featured Pets: Spike and Onchau

Spike and Onchau are 2-year-old bonded guinea pigs looking for a loving home together. These silly boys squeal with delight as soon as they hear us, hoping for some yummy veggies to snack on. They are a bit shy but are good about being held. They have been with us since Aug. 20 and would love a home for the holidays. If you would like to adopt them, please fill out a rabbit application on our website or call us. We are open by appointment only.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org