Featured Pets: senior cats

November is adopt a senior dog month, but we do not have any senior dogs. We do, however, have a few senior cats. So for the month of November we discounting adoption fees for all senior cats, ages 8-plus. Patience and Zoey have been sponsored by a kind donor and have no adoption fee! These senior gals are sweet and just looking for someone to love in their golden years. If that person is you, call 802-885-3997 for more information or go online to www.spfldhumane.org to fill out an application.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org