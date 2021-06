Got mice? You’ll be happy to know we have three rodent control technicians looking for work. They will work hard to keep the rodents away and all they will ask for is food, water, and a dry place to sleep. Luke, Alison, and Taylor are longing for their freedom back. If you can give this trio a place to sleep and eat, please fill out a barn cat application on our website or call 802-885-3997 for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org